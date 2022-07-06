Samsung shows off its Bespoke Home 2022 Lineup at the EuroCucina 2022

Samsung has shown off its Bespoke Home 2022 Lineup at the EuroCucina 2022 event which is being held in Milan, Italy.

The event takes place from the 7th to the 12th of June and Samsung is showing off its latest home products and services at the event.

On display at Samsung’s near 800m2 booth, a host of appliances will showcase the versatility of Bespoke products in various themes including modern and European stylings. At this first showcasing of Bespoke Home products in Europe, visitors will be able to see the full lineup of appliances that make up the Bespoke Kitchen Package, including the all-new Bespoke AI oven. Making its entrée in the European market, the oven features an intuitive AI technology and an advanced steam cooking function that make preparing meals more convenient. Also making their debut will be Bespoke’s living appliances including the Bespoke AI laundry, AirDresser and Bespoke Jet.

In addition, attendees will be able to experience how Bespoke products can intelligently work together to automate everyday tasks with Samsung’s SmartThings Home Life at the center. Acting as a hub for six major home services, the all-new SmartThings Home Life will provide a more purposeful and convenient homelife.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Bespoke Home 2022 range over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals