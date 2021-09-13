Samsung partners with Niio.Art for digital art

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Niio.Art for digital art, the platform has over 15,000 artworks available from around 6,000 artists.

This new collaboration will combine art from Niio.Art with Samsung’s high end digital displays, you can see more details below.

“Samsung is constantly looking for new ways to allow businesses to engage customers while remaining true to their core values,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Samsung’s Visual Display Business. “Whether it be a corporate meeting room, hotel lobby or retail store, this partnership with Niio.Art will allow users to transform their spaces with stunning, versatile digital canvases that display the very best in digital art.”

Niio.Art believes that everywhere there is a screen, there is an opportunity for art to move people. The Niio.Art platform features more than 15,000 artworks by 6,000 different artists and galleries from across 82 countries. It permits artists to upload, manage and self-publish pieces of digital art that consumers can then access in their own curated discovery areas and view on anything from a 100-inch screen to a one-inch digital watch. Niio markets directly to individuals who are seeking new experiences, and businesses and municipalities who want to transform their spaces.

You can find out more details about this new partnership between Samsung and Niio.Art over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

