Samsung One UI 8.5 is Here: The One Feature That Changes Everything

Samsung has officially launched its highly anticipated One UI 8.5 update, introducing a range of enhancements aimed at refining the user experience. The rollout began on May 6, 2026, in South Korea, with plans to expand to other regions, including the United States, Europe and Germany, in the coming weeks. This update focuses on improving user interface design, expanding device compatibility, and enhancing file-sharing capabilities, making sure a more seamless and intuitive experience for users like you. The video below from Sakitech gives us more details about the update.

Rollout Timeline

The One UI 8.5 update is being deployed in a phased manner, starting with South Korea as the initial region. If you reside in the U.S., Europe, or Germany, you can expect the update to reach your device shortly. This staggered rollout strategy allows Samsung to monitor and address any potential issues early, making sure a stable and reliable experience for a wider audience.

To determine if the update is available for your device, navigate to the software update section in your device settings. Regularly checking this section ensures you can access the latest features as soon as they are released. Staying informed about the rollout schedule is key to maximizing your device’s potential.

Key Features and Enhancements

The One UI 8.5 update introduces a variety of new features and improvements designed to enhance usability and functionality. These updates aim to make your daily interactions with your device more efficient and enjoyable. Some of the most notable enhancements include:

Redesigned Update Screen: The settings menu now features a cleaner, more intuitive update screen, making it easier to understand and manage software updates.

The settings menu now features a cleaner, more intuitive update screen, making it easier to understand and manage software updates. Vertical Sliders for Volume and Brightness: The control panel has been updated with vertical sliders, offering a more natural and precise way to adjust these essential settings.

The control panel has been updated with vertical sliders, offering a more natural and precise way to adjust these essential settings. Quick Share Compatibility with Apple AirDrop: Samsung devices can now seamlessly share files with Apple devices, bridging the gap between the two ecosystems and enhancing cross-platform collaboration.

These features are tailored to improve your device’s usability, streamlining routine tasks and offering practical solutions to everyday challenges.

Eligible Devices

Samsung is prioritizing its flagship devices for the initial rollout of the One UI 8.5 update, making sure that high-performance models receive the latest features first. If you own one of the following devices, you are among the first to experience the update:

Galaxy S25 Series: Includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, S24 and S24 FE models.

Includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25, S24 and S24 FE models. Galaxy ZFold and Flip Models: Covers the Galaxy ZFold 7, Flip 7, Fold 6 and Flip 6 devices.

Covers the Galaxy ZFold 7, Flip 7, Fold 6 and Flip 6 devices. Galaxy Tab Series: Includes the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S10 models.

Devices in the Galaxy A series and older Galaxy S models will receive the update in subsequent phases. Samsung’s commitment to supporting a wide range of devices ensures that even if your device isn’t on the initial list, you can look forward to the update in the near future.

Beta Testing and Update Process

If you participated in Samsung’s beta testing program, you may already be familiar with some of the features introduced in One UI 8.5. Beta users can now check for the official version of the update through the software update section in their device settings. For other users, this section will notify you when the update becomes available.

Samsung’s beta testing program has played a crucial role in refining the One UI 8.5 experience. Feedback from testers has been instrumental in identifying and resolving bugs, optimizing performance and making sure a polished final release. This collaborative approach underscores Samsung’s dedication to delivering a stable and user-friendly software experience.

What This Update Means for You

The One UI 8.5 update represents a significant step forward in Samsung’s software development. By introducing a redesigned interface, intuitive controls and enhanced compatibility features, this update is designed to elevate your device’s functionality and usability. Whether you’re adjusting settings with the new vertical sliders or sharing files seamlessly between Samsung and Apple devices, these improvements are tailored to make your interactions with your device more efficient and enjoyable.

To fully benefit from these enhancements, check your device settings regularly for update notifications. Whether you own a flagship model or are waiting for the update on an older device, One UI 8.5 promises to deliver meaningful improvements that enhance your overall experience.

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Source & Image Credit: sakitech



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