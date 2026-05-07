Samsung Just Started Rolling Out One UI 8.5 With New AI Features

Samsung has officially begun the rollout of its latest software update, One UI 8.5, starting May 6 in Korea. This update introduces a variety of enhancements aimed at refining the user experience across Galaxy devices. With a focus on advanced AI capabilities, upgraded communication tools, and creative functionalities, One UI 8.5 is designed to meet the evolving needs of users. Following its initial release in Korea, the update will gradually expand to other regions, reaffirming Samsung’s commitment to delivering consistent improvements to its mobile ecosystem.

Which Devices Will Receive the Update?

The One UI 8.5 update is set to reach a wide range of Galaxy devices, making sure that many users can benefit from its new features. If you own one of the following devices, you can expect to receive the update:

Galaxy S25 series, including the Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 series, including the Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, as well as Z Fold6 and Z Flip6

Galaxy Tab S11 series and Galaxy Tab S10 series

By including both current and previous-generation models, Samsung ensures that a broad audience, from flagship smartphone users to tablet enthusiasts, can access the benefits of One UI 8.5. This inclusive approach highlights Samsung’s dedication to providing consistent updates across its product lineup, fostering a sense of reliability and long-term value for its users.

Enhanced Communication Features

One UI 8.5 introduces significant upgrades to communication tools, making it easier for you to stay connected in both personal and professional settings. Key improvements include:

Smarter text prediction for faster and more accurate messaging

for faster and more accurate messaging Real-time language translation to assist seamless global communication

to assist seamless global communication AI-powered noise reduction and auto-framing for clearer, more professional video calls

These enhancements are designed to streamline interactions, whether you’re participating in virtual meetings, collaborating with colleagues, or catching up with friends. By focusing on clarity and efficiency, Samsung aims to make communication more intuitive and enjoyable for users worldwide.

Creative Tools to Boost Productivity

For users who rely on their Galaxy devices for creative and professional tasks, One UI 8.5 introduces a suite of advanced tools to enhance productivity. These include:

AI-assisted photo and video editing , such as background removal and object recognition

, such as background removal and object recognition Professional-grade adjustments for editing directly on your device

for editing directly on your device Stylus-specific enhancements for Galaxy Tab S11 users, offering greater precision and smoother workflows

These features cater to a diverse audience, from casual users looking to enhance their photos to professionals seeking robust, on-the-go creative solutions. By integrating these tools directly into the software, Samsung enables users to achieve more with their devices, whether for personal projects or professional endeavors.

AI-Powered Innovations

One UI 8.5 uses innovative AI technology to deliver a more personalized and efficient user experience. Some standout features include:

Personalized app shortcuts and system settings tailored to your usage patterns

and system settings tailored to your usage patterns AI-driven battery management to optimize charging habits and extend battery life

to optimize charging habits and extend battery life Machine learning integration for smarter, user-centric interactions

These AI-driven enhancements reflect Samsung’s focus on creating intelligent, adaptive technology that simplifies daily tasks. By learning from your habits and preferences, One UI 8.5 ensures that your device works seamlessly with you, improving both performance and usability.

Rollout Timeline and Availability

The rollout of One UI 8.5 began in Korea on May 6, with plans to expand to other regions in the coming weeks. While Samsung has not provided specific dates for global availability, the update will follow a phased release schedule to ensure a smooth transition for users worldwide. If you live outside Korea, you can monitor Samsung’s official announcements or check for updates directly on your device. This staggered approach underscores Samsung’s commitment to quality assurance, making sure that the update delivers a stable and reliable experience for all users.

What This Update Brings to Your Galaxy Device

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 represents a significant advancement in mobile software, combining innovative AI capabilities with practical upgrades to communication and creativity. By rolling out this update across a diverse range of devices, Samsung ensures that users, regardless of their device model, can enjoy a more intuitive, efficient and engaging experience.

As the update becomes available globally, you can look forward to a smarter, more seamless interaction with your Galaxy device. Whether you’re enhancing your productivity, improving communication, or exploring creative possibilities, One UI 8.5 is designed to meet your needs and elevate your mobile experience.

Source: Samsung



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