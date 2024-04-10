New Samsung EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD Cards

Are you constantly juggling with storage space and transfer speeds on your mobile devices and gaming consoles? Samsung’s latest EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards are here to transform your digital experience. With transfer speeds reaching a remarkable 160 MB/s, a 23% increase from their predecessors, these microSD cards are designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle.

Whether you’re a gamer needing quick access to your portable library or a creative professional with a need for swift file transfers, Samsung EVO microSD cards ensure that you’re always ahead of the game. Imagine seamlessly downloading and launching your favorite games or transferring high-resolution photos and videos in mere seconds. With Samsung EVO microSD cards, you can say goodbye to frustrating wait times and hello to a world of lightning-fast data speeds.

Samsung microSD Card Specifications:

Transfer speeds up to 160 MB/s

Capacities: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB (coming soon)

Grade 3 (U3) Speed Grade compatibility

Application Performance Class A2 for app installation

Video Speed Class Rating V30 for large video file transfer

Samsung six-proof protection: water, temperature, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact

10-year limited warranty

The versatility of Samsung EVO microSD cards is unmatched, offering universal compatibility across a wide range of devices including Android smartphones, tablets, laptops, and portable gaming consoles. With the inclusion of a Grade 3 (U3) Speed Grade, these cards are ready to handle high-resolution and 4K video recording without a hitch.

Capture your life’s most precious moments in stunning detail, knowing that your microSD card can keep up with the demands of modern photography and videography. And for those who demand even more, the cards come with an application performance class of A2, making them ideal for running apps directly from the microSD card on your mobile devices. Experience the convenience of having your favorite apps and games at your fingertips, with the added benefit of freeing up valuable internal storage space on your device.

Pricing and Availability

Samsung’s commitment to providing storage solutions for every user is evident in their pricing and availability. The EVO Select and EVO Plus microSD cards, ranging from 64 GB to 512 GB, are available starting today on Samsung.com and select retailers. The pricing is competitive, with the 64 GB EVO Select starting at $14.99 MSRP and the EVO Plus at $15.99 MSRP. For those seeking even more space, the 1 TB options for both the EVO Select and PRO Plus lines will be released later this year, ensuring that you have all the space you need for your digital content.

EVO Select microSD card with faster speeds

64 GB ($14.99 MSRP)

128 GB ($18.99 MSRP)

256 GB ($29.99 MSRP)

512 GB ($55.99 MSRP)

1 TB (Coming later this year)

EVO Plus microSD card with faster speeds

64 GB ($15.99 MSRP)

128 GB ($20.99 MSRP)

256 GB ($31.99 MSRP)

512 GB ($60.99 MSRP)

PRO Plus microSD card available in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB capacities

1 TB (Coming later this year)

