Patriot has this week announced the launch of its new V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 Class 10 SD card providing photographers and videographers with a new high-performance SD card range specifically designed for professional photographers and digital filmmakers. The Patriot V90 offers ultra-fast read speeds of up to 300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 260 MB/s, giving professional users fast and reliable data storage with a wide operating temperature range of -25°C to 85°C.

What are Class 10 SD cards

Class 2 SD card has a minimum sustained write speed of 2 MB/s. It is suitable for standard definition video recording and basic photography.

Class 4 SD cards have a minimum sustained write speed of 4 MB/s. They are suitable for high-definition video recording (720p) and higher-quality photography.

Class 6 SD cards have a minimum sustained write speed of 6 MB/s. Class 6 SD cards are suitable for high-definition video recording (1080p) and continuous shooting in photography.

Class 10 SD cards offer a minimum sustained write speed of 10 MB/s. They are ideal for full high-definition video recording (1080p) and high-resolution photography, including RAW images.

Apart from the standard classes, there are also two higher-speed classifications for SD cards, which are UHS (Ultra High Speed) and VSC (Video Speed Class):

UHS-I: These cards have a minimum sustained write speed of 10 MB/s (U1) or 30 MB/s (U3). UHS-I cards are designed for high-resolution photography and 4K video recording.

UHS-II: With minimum sustained write speeds of up to 60 MB/s (U3) or 90 MB/s (U3), UHS-II cards are ideal for professional-level photography and 4K/8K video recording.

VSC: Video Speed Class is a more recent classification and includes V6, V10, V30, V60, and V90 cards. These cards are specifically designed for high-resolution video recording, with minimum sustained write speeds ranging from 6 MB/s (V6) to 90 MB/s (V90).

Patriot V90 SD card

“Many outdoor photographers or drone enthusiasts are facing challenges associated with the reliability of their microSD memory, particularly when they create super-high-resolution videos and images. These new V90 SDXC UHS-II U3 Class 10 SD cards are crafted to withstand tough weather and extreme temperature fluctuations.

They are reinforced to be waterproof, dustproof, temperature-proof and shock and vibration resistant, all while delivering ultra-fast data read and write speeds,” explained Shannon Robb, Marketing Manager at Patriot Memory. “Patriot strives to deliver a practical solution for our flash memory cards with excellent reliability and durability for professional digital filmmakers and photographers who need the flexibility to create in unpredictable environments.”

Source : Patriot





