Copy Pi lets you backup your drives or SD cards using a Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts or anyone looking to create a portable backup system that can be used to quickly backup SD cards from your camera or drone as well as USB drives and more. You may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the Copy Pi. “A 256GB SD card contains no more than 7 hours 4K60fps video. Using the specification above, It will take the comparison products 1 hour 14 minutes to transfer all these files. And Copy Pi only takes 42 minutes, which saves nearly 44% time.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $100 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Copy Pi campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Copy Pi project play the promotional video below.

“Copy Pi provides a fast outdoor data transmission experience. It transmits all the files in DCIM folder of the source disk to a designated folder in another target disk. SDCopy, the core function software, recognizes different devices automatically and manage all media formats file quickly. One more thing, SDCopy could be updated Over-the-Air. Combining the stability of Ubuntu or PIOS system and Raspberry Pi 4B, Copy Pi need only a few parts. Copy Pi is very easy to assemble and use. “

“The whole data transferring process is more than 40% faster than common backup devices but with only half the price. If you already have all hardware required, only with $20 it could deliver magnificently improvement to your workflow efficiency. The amazon link of all required parts are updated in UPDATE, which can also be found in SDCopy website.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the , jump over to the official Copy Pi crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals