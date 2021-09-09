New Samsung MicroSD cards offer protection from x-ray, water, magnets and more

Samsung has introduced its new generation of MicroSD and SD cards in the form of the EVO Plus and PRO Plus cards offering improved six-proof protection, two more layers of protection than the previous generation. The new microSD and SD cards allow your data to withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact and come with a 10-year limited warranty.

The latest generation of PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD cards from Samsung support a video speed class rating of V30 and an application performance class of A2. The EVO Plus microSD cards are available in capacities from 64GB to 512GB ranging in price from $18.99 to $99.99 respectively. While the PRO Plus microSD card is available in 128GB priced at $34.99, 256GB priced at $54.99 and 512GB priced at $109.99.

Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards

“The PRO Plus and EVO Plus full-size SD cards are designed to meet the needs of photo enthusiasts, professionals and content creators alike. These newest-generation SD cards are compatible with a variety of devices, including DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders and PCs, making them an ideal companion for producing and storing high-quality photos and video content. Both PRO Plus and EVO Plus SD cards offer seven-proof protection against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact. The new SD cards also come with a V30 video speed class for capturing content in 4K UHD and FHD resolution and for smooth playback when editing videos.

The EVO Plus SD cards is available in capacities from 32GB to 256GB ($8.99 – $39.99 MSRP). The PRO Plus SD Card will be available later this year in capacities from 32GB to 512GB. The PRO Plus SD Card with the USB 3.0 Samsung Memory Card Reader will also be available.”

Source : Samsung

