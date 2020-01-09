Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G specs confirmed

We recently heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G tablet would be launching soon and now it looks like we have some more details on the device.

A specifications sheet for the tablet has recently conformed that the tablet will come with the same specifications as the 4G version.

This includes a 10.5 inch WQXGA sAMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile processor, it will also come with 6GB of RAM.

Other specifications will include a 7040 mAh battery and a front facing 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there will be a dual camera setup with a 13 megapixel wide angle camera and a 5 megapixel ultra wide camera.

We do not have any details on when the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G will go on sale, all we know is this quarter. we may heard more details about it at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

Source themrpc

