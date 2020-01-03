Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G coming this quarter

Earlier we heard that Samsung had shipped almost 7 million 5G smartphones, they also announced that they will be launching the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G in the first quarter of 2020.

Samsung has said that their Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be launching in South Korea first and that the device will be the word’s first 5G tablet.

The tablet was spotted back in December and it is rumored to come with a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution f 2560 x 1600 pixels.

The tablet will apparently come with a a Snapdragon 855, plus a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world’s first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3. With its premium display, multimedia capabilities and now, 5G, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new 5G Galaxy Tab tablet from Samsung will be launching we will let you guys know.

Source Samsung

