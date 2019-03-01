Samsung shipped 6.7 million 5G devices in 2019

This year is expected to be the year that 5G smartphones will become popular, Samsung has now revealed how many 5G devices they shipped last year.

Samsung shipped a total of 6.7 million 5G smartphones in 2019, the company also revealed that their smartphone sales made up 53.9% of the 5G smartphone market.

“Consumers can’t wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics. “For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible.”

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world’s first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3. With its premium display, multimedia capabilities and now, 5G, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

Samsung are currently ahead of other companies with their 5G smartphones, this is expected to change in 2020 as Apple will be launching their first 5G iPhones this year. It will be interesting to see if Samsung can maintain its lead over other companies.

Source Samsung

