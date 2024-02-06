Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S24 (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 launched recently and W\when it comes to choosing a new smartphone, the decision often hinges on whether the latest model offers significant improvements over its predecessor. If you’re contemplating between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the recently unveiled Samsung Galaxy S24, you will be pleased to know that the video below from Nick Ackerman has delved deep into a detailed comparison to help you make an informed decision. This article explores the nuances between these two models, focusing on design, display quality, performance, and more, so you know exactly what to expect.

At first glance, the Galaxy S24 presents itself with smoother edges than the Galaxy S23, marking a subtle evolution in Samsung’s design language. However, this sleekness comes with a catch – the S24 is slightly taller, which could sway your preference if the compactness of the S23 was more to your liking. While the design changes are minor, they could influence your comfort and how the device feels in your hand.

One of the standout improvements in the Galaxy S24 is its approach to reducing eye strain. The device doubles the PWM rate, which is a technique used to manage brightness levels, making the screen gentler on the eyes. This is a thoughtful upgrade for users sensitive to screen flicker. However, it’s worth noting that the S24’s display may appear less saturated than the S23’s vibrant screen. This difference might not be a dealbreaker for everyone, but for those who cherish vivid colors, it could be a consideration until a potential software update addresses the color saturation levels.

When it comes to unlocking your phone, both the Galaxy S23 and S24 offer comparable speeds with their in-display fingerprint sensors and face unlock features. This consistency ensures that regardless of which model you opt for, you’ll have quick and reliable access to your device.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S24 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, giving it a slight edge in performance over the S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. While both phones deliver a smooth software experience, the S24’s taller screen and enhancements for eye comfort are notable. Whether you’re browsing, streaming, or working on your phone, these improvements can contribute to a more pleasant user experience.

If you’re wondering how these devices compare in day-to-day usage, app launch times are remarkably similar. This indicates that both the Galaxy S23 and S24 are equipped to handle your multitasking needs efficiently, offering a seamless experience for most applications.

For the gamers out there, the Galaxy S24 does offer a marginal improvement in gaming performance thanks to its higher clocked CPU. This might enhance your gaming sessions slightly, but if gaming isn’t your primary concern, the performance difference may not be significant.

n terms of photography, both the Galaxy S23 and S24 provide similar camera launch times and shutter speeds. This parity suggests that you can expect consistent and high-quality photo capture capabilities from both models.

Choosing between the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 is a matter of weighing the subtle enhancements against your personal preferences and needs. Whether you prioritize cutting-edge display technology, a slight bump in performance, or the feel of the device in your hand, both smartphones offer robust features that cater to a range of users. As you consider your options, remember that the best choice is the one that aligns with your specific desires from a smartphone experience.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



