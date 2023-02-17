Samsung Galaxy S23 launched globally

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones has launched globally, the handsets are now available to buy worldwide.

There are three models in the range, the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, these new handsets have been popular with pre-orders higher than last year’s Galaxy S22 launch.

“The great momentum we’re witnessing speaks to customers’ excitement about products that push the envelope and give them the freedom to express themselves creatively,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “This year’s pre-order numbers echo our customers’ strong trust in our brand and demonstrate how our commitment to ground-breaking innovation and sustainability continues to resonate with consumers.”

Led by the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and iconic embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S23 series — also featuring the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 — represents a new era of Samsung’s ultimate premium phone experience. The Galaxy S23 series features epic cameras that give users more freedom to explore their creativity, the world’s fastest mobile graphics1 thanks to the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and a striking design that advances the company’s sustainability commitments with more components made using recycled materials than in any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.2

You can find out more details about all of the models in the Samsung Galaxy S23 range over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





