Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets reviewed

We have already seen a range of videos on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, including a durability test of the handset.

Now we have a review video on the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Marques Brownlee and we get to find out just how good the new Samsung flagship smartphone is.

As we can see from the video, the new Galaxy S23 Ultra is an impressive handset with some impressive features and specifications.

The device comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a range of RAM and storage options, the top model comes with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of included storage it does not feature a microSD card slot

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a range of high-end cameras, there are four cameras on the back and a single camera on the rear. These include a 200-megapixel wide-angle main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, there is also a 12-megapixel camera on the front for making video calls and taking selfies.

The handset also comes with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 and Android 13, plus it has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with fast charging.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee





