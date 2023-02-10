How durable is the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top model in Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 range, the handset comes with some impressive specifications.

Now we get to find out how durable the handset is in a durability test video from JerryRigEverything, the handset is put through a range of tests.

The display on the Galaxy S23 is tested for scratch resistance, there is also a burn test for the display and of course the bend test, let’s find out how the device performs.

As we can see from the video, in the first test where the screen is tested for scratch resistance, the device starts to show scratches at level 6 and level 7. The display on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra uses the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass.

In the second test, the display is tested for burn resistance with a lighter with no permanent damage to the display.

In the bend test, the device performs well with no permanent damage to the handset, so the Galaxy S23 Ultra easily passes the durability test.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The handset comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and a range of high-end cameras.

These include a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 10-megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 12-megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything





