Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in action (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones are now official, there are three handsets in the range, the Galaxy S23. the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now we get to find out more details about the handset in a hands-on video from Marques Brownlee, let’s find out more information about Samsung’s new flagships.

As we can see from the video the handsets share a similar design to last year’s models, they also come in similar colors.

This year’s models get a range of upgrades, this includes the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor for all three handsets.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus come with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of included storage.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Galaxy S23 Plus features a 6.6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 120HZ refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic OLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have the same cameras, this includes a front-facing 12-megapixel camera, plus a 50-megapixel main wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and two 10-megapixel cameras, there is also a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The three new handsets are now available to preorder and they will go on sale on the 17th of February.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee





