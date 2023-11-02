Boox Kaleido 3 ePaper print color E Ink display technology

From its black-and-white beginnings ePaper technology is now capable of displaying colors more efficiently. The introduction of Boox’s third-generation technology, Kaleido 3. An innovative technology, created by E Ink, has revolutionized the ePaper industry with its advanced print color display.

BOOX’s implementation of the Kaleido 3 technology into it’s ePaper products has led to an enhanced user experience, making tasks such as reading, note-taking, and visual composition more colorful and enjoyable. Yet still capable of providing long lasting battery life.

The Kaleido 3 technology features an RGB Color Filter Array (CFA) to display a myriad of colors on the screen. With the ability to create a total of 4,096 colors, the technology offers an enriched visual experience. Compared to its predecessors, Kaleido 3 boasts superior color display quality, improved eye-health protection, and a quicker response time. These improvements have been made possible through a 30% enhancement in color saturation and an increase in color display resolution from 100 PPI to 150 PPI.

Kaleido 3 ePaper E Ink display

A notable feature of Kaleido 3 is the introduction of a new front light technology, ComfortGaze. This innovative technology significantly reduces the Blue Light Ratio (BLR) and Blue Light Toxicity Factor (BLTF) by up to 60% and 24% respectively. These reductions contribute to better eye-health protection, making ePaper devices safer for prolonged use.

Another strength of Kaleido 3 is its compatibility with Carta 1200 and Carta 1250. This compatibility enhances the response time and contrast ratio of the ePaper devices, creating a smoother user experience in handwriting and animation playing. This is particularly beneficial for devices that require high refreshing rates, as it allows for the quick display of dynamic content and rapid response to user interactions.

Color E Ink display

BOOX’s integration of Kaleido 3 into its color ePaper tablets has significantly enhanced efficiency and user experience. The technology has transformed reading and note-taking practices, enabling users to highlight different types of information with diverse colors. This not only makes note-taking more interesting but also helps in structuring notes more effectively.

Moreover, Kaleido 3 has been instrumental in fostering creativity, providing a wide spectrum of colors for visual compositions, transforming devices like the Note Air3 C into versatile tools for innovative thought. The Note Air3 C, for example, features a thinner glass panel to present the details of every stroke and a stylic with 4096 pressure sensitivity, offering 5 brushes in 16 colors.

BOOX’s third-generation ePaper technology, Kaleido 3, has significantly advanced the ePaper industry. Its enhanced color saturation, better eye-health protection, quicker response time, and compatibility with Carta 1200 and Carta 1250, have led to an upgraded user experience. Whether it’s reading, note-taking, or creating visual compositions, Kaleido 3 has made these activities more efficient and enjoyable. This technology is a testament to the potential of ePaper technology and its capacity to revolutionize the way we interact with digital content.

