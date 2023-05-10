Boox Poke5 6″ eReader with Android 11 OS

If you are searching for one of the best compact ereader tablets currently available you might be interested in the new Boox Poke5. The lightweight six-inch ereader is loaded with the Android 11 operating system and features a clear screen together with ample storage offering 2GB internally with an additional microSD card slot offering an additional 32GB. Enabling you to carry multiple cards for a massive library of ebooks.

The Boox Poke5 ereader features a 300 PPI Resolution screen and features a built-in microphone and a Qualcomm Quad-Core CPU. The ereader weighs just 160g, measures 148 x 108 x 6.8 mm and is now available to purchase priced at $180 for a bundle which includes both the BOOX Poke5 ereader and a magnetic case.

Supported formats

Document Formats: PDF, DJVU, CBR, CBZ, EPUB, AZW3, MOBI, TXT, DOC, DOCX, FB2, CHM, RTF, HTML, ZIP, PRC, PPT, PPTX

Image Formats: PNG, JPG, TIFF, BMP

Audio Formats: WAV, MP3

Support 3rd-party apps

Boox Poke5 eReader

– Screen: 6″ HD E Ink Carta Screen with AG glass flat cover-lens

– Resolution: 1448 x 1072 (300 ppi)

– Touch: Capacitive touch

– CPU: Qualcomm Quad-core

– RAM: 2GB (LPDDR4X)

– ROM: 32GB (eMMC)

– Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) + BT 5.0

– Front Light with CTM (Warm and Cold)

“The 6″ touchscreen with E Ink Carta technology delivers exceptional clarity and contrast at 300 PPI, creating a reading experience similar to reading on paper and minimizing eye fatigue. The flush screen design provides excellent impact resistance for the core component of the ePaper screen. With the upgraded configuration of 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM, the Poke5 is able to carry all your digital contents on the go, and even expandable with a microSD card or a USB-C flash drive. What’s more, every user can enjoy 10GB free cloud storage for Onyx cloud services once you are registered.*”

“The pre-installed NeoReader can handle a wide range of commonly used ebook formats including EPUB, MOBI, TXT, CBR, and many more. With the ability to highlight and annotate inspiring paragraphs, you can easily share your favorite excerpts with friends without hassle. It fits your palm perfectly whether you carry it with or without the magnetic cover. Include an additional magnetic cover to provide excellent protection and save up to 50% with the exclusive bundle now.”

Source : Boox





