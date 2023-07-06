Bookworms may be interested in a new pocket-sized, cutting-edge pocket eReader with advanced features in the form of the BOOX Page, the newest addition to the BOOX family. Following on from the recent launch of the companies color E ink tablet

With its Qualcomm advanced octa-core CPU, enhanced configuration of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB ROM, and open Android 11 system, the BOOX Page guarantees an incredibly smooth experience while reading ebooks, browsing websites, or using third-party apps. Its 7-inch ePaper screen features E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen technology, replicating the sensation of reading on traditional paper. With a 300 PPI high definition, each word is presented with extra sharpness and more distinct contrast, resulting in a gentler visual effect and diminished strain on the eyes.

Compact yet versatile

But the BOOX Page isn’t just functional — it’s also ergonomic and sleek. The page-turn buttons on the Page offer exceptional functionality for both left-handed and right-handed users, and can even be customized to serve as scrolling buttons. The new magnetic cover provides reliable protection against scratches and accidental drops, while adding a touch of sophistication.

“Page is our new 7” eReader with physical page-turn buttons. Its button position has been changed from left to right to better accommodate user habits. With the 300ppi HD ePaper screen and an upgraded CPU, it can offer you the most enjoyable and seamless reading experience. And its magnetic case can offer excellent device protection.”

BOOX Page pocket eReader

Storage won’t be an issue with the BOOX Page. It has ample space to store your entire collection of ebooks and comics, supporting a wide range of popular formats such as EPUB, MOBI, TXT, CBR, and many others. The device also allows for expandability through a microSD card or a USB-C flash drive, ensuring you never run out of storage. The integration of third-party cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive adds to the convenience by enabling seamless access to your files online.

But that’s not all. The built-in NeoReader lets you highlight sentences or paragraphs that resonate with you, to easily mark and express your thoughts. You can even share your highlights, underlines, and annotations with others on social media platforms. By signing up for the Onyx Cloud, you gain access to 10 GB of free storage, which can be utilized to synchronize all your reading data across multiple BOOX devices.

Features like auto rotation, dual tone frontlights, TTS services, and wireless file transfer make reading on the BOOX Page a breeze. Whether you’re commuting to work or embarking on a vacation, the BOOX Page is the perfect companion for your reading journey.

Source: BOOX



