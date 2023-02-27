Bigme inkNote Color+ 10.3″ E Ink tablet

Bigme has this week announced it will be launching a new 10.3″ E Ink tablet in the near future in the form of the inkNote Color+ sporting a E Ink Kaleido 3 display capable of providing a greyscale resolution of 1860 x 2480 pixels at 300 PPI as well as colour imagery at a resolution of 1240 x 930 at 150 PPI.

The E Ink tablet features a front light and 36 levels of brightness and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35, 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz, 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz and PowerVR GE8320 graphics @ 680 MHz supported by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

E Ink tablet

Other features of the 10.3″ E Ink tablet include wireless connectivity via Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 4G LTE bands B34/B38/B/39/B40/B41. As well as being equipped with both 5 megapixel front facing camera for video calling, together with a 8 megapixel rear facing for video and photographs.

The tablet comes preloaded with the Android 11 operating system which has been heavily customised by Bigme for a more enhanced experience. Ports on the tablet take the form of a 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C and 1 x nano SIM / microSD card combo slot.

Jump over to the Liliputing website for full specifications on both the BigMe InkNote Color+ and BigMe InkNote Color E Ink tablets.

Source : Liliputing : Sohu : IT Home





