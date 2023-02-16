MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile processor unveiled

MediaTek has unveiled its latest smartphone processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, and the processor is designed to be used in the latest devices.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 is built on the same 2nd generation TSMC 4nm process as their Dimensity 9200 processor.

“The MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series will be vital for mobile gamers and photography enthusiasts who are looking for an affordable way to squeeze the most battery life out of their phones without skimping on performance,” said CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit.

For gamers, the MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 technology delivers AI-based Variable Rate Shading (VRS) for power savings, CPU and GPU smart resource optimization for better battery life, and other upgrades for smooth gameplay. The chipset also integrates a powerful Arm Mali G610 GPU that supports fast response times and sustains high frame rates.

Utilizing MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 and a 14-bit HDR-ISP, the Dimensity 7200 supports 200MP main cameras for epic photography. The chipset enables impressive video capturing with 4K HDR video, and even allows users to simultaneously capture content from two cameras at Full HD resolution while keeping everything in focus with all-pixel autofocus technology. To ensure users can capture stunning imagery at night and in low-light environments, the chipset has built-in motion compensated noise reduction. Additionally, the APU supports powerful AI-Camera enhancements such as real-time portrait beautification.

You can find out more details about the new MediaTek Dimensity 7200 mobile processor over at the MediTek website at the link below.

Source MediaTek





