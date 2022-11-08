MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship processor launched (video)

MediaTek has launched its new flagship mobile processor for smartphones, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200, this is the company’s latest high-end 5G chipset.

This is the first smartphone processor to use the ARM Cortex X3 and it comes with an Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU and more.

“MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit at MediaTek. “With notably brighter image capturing and improved gaming speeds, along with the latest display enhancements, the Dimensity 9200 will bring new possibilities for next-gen smartphones that come in a variety of stylish and foldable form factors.”

The Dimensity 9200 is the first smartphone chip to integrate an Arm Cortex X3 with operating speeds over 3GHz, and the first featuring the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU with a hardware-based ray tracing engine. The chipset also packs MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for fast, fluid action so gamers can immerse themselves in every scene, in epic detail. With support for extreme performance gaming displays, eye-catching resolution and extended foldable designs, the chipset’s MediaTek MiraVision 890 display technology brings content to life.

You can find out more details about the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship processor over at the MediaTek website at the link below. We can expect to see this new high end processor in smartphones before the end of the year.

Source MediaTek



