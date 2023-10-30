BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro 10.3” HD Color ePaper Tablet PC

The world of ePaper tablet PCs has seen a new addition with the launch of the BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro Color ePaper Tablet. This upgraded version of the BOOX ePaper Tablet PC is compatible with Android 12 OS and Google Play Store and features a sleek, uni-body structure crafted from premium aluminium alloy.

The screen of the Tab Ultra C Pro is a 10.3” HD E Ink Carta 1200, offering a resolution of 300 PPI for black and white, and 150 PPI for colors. This ensures a crisp, clear display that is easy on the eyes. The Pro edition further enhances the visual experience with the inclusion of the Kaleido 3 color screen with advanced BSR technology.

The Tab Ultra C Pro is 13% faster than its predecessor and delivers over 5 times faster download speeds. Whether you’re working on projects or taking notes, you can expect a seamless and efficient experience says BOOX.

“The premium magnetic keyboard cover with dual-angle support creates a PC-like experience on your tablet, enabling you to stay productive while on the go. It includes a full-size keyboard with a built-in trackpad for easy navigation and smart gestures to complete tasks fast.”

Under the hood, the Tab Ultra C Pro is powered by a potent octa-core chip, reaching a clock speed of up to 2.8 GHz. This makes it 13% faster than the Tab Ultra C, and provides over 5 times faster download speed. This enhanced performance is complemented by an upgraded memory capacity. The tablet now features 6 GB RAM, up from the previous 4 GB, and 128 GB ROM. This ensures a seamless experience even when multiple apps are open, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Color ePaper Tablet

The Tab Ultra C Pro also comes pre-loaded with the latest firmware and features such as Smart Scribe. This advanced tool allows for note-taking and book annotation, making the device a valuable asset for professionals and students alike. With a thickness of just 6.6 mm and a weight of 450 g, it is a testament to the possibilities of portable technology. The device also includes two volume keys on the side and a 16MP camera with LED flash, adding to its functionality and convenience.

The device runs on the Android 12 OS, offering flexibility and productivity with a wide range of apps available from the built-in Google Play Store. This compatibility with the latest Android OS and Google Play Store further enhances the device’s versatility and functionality.

The BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro is a top-tier color ePaper tablet PC that successfully blends style and functionality. Its sleek design, enhanced performance features, upgraded memory capacity, advanced writing and organizational tools, and compatibility with Android 12 OS and Google Play Store make it a compelling choice for those seeking a high-quality ePaper tablet PC.

Source : BOOX



