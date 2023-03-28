Apple Music Classical app launches with the world’s largest classical music catalog

After quite some time and development the highly anticipated Apple Music Classical app is now available to download onto iOS devices providing access to the world’s largest classical music catalog with search built for the genre. Classical favorites are available in the highest quality up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless complete with spatial audio and no advertising although you do need to be a Apple Music subscriber to be able to enjoy the new Apple Music Classical service.

“Apple Music Classical is about to change the way you listen to classical music forever. Explore the world’s largest classical music catalog using a powerful search tool to help you find the exact recording you’re looking for within seconds. And enjoy classical music, from medieval to modern, in the highest audio quality available—including hundreds of albums in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless audio. Apple Music Classical is included with your Apple Music subscription.”

Apple Music Classical

– Get unlimited access to the world’s largest classical music catalog (over 5 million tracks) with everything from new releases to celebrated masterpieces, plus thousands of exclusive albums.

– Search by composer, work, conductor, or even catalog number, and find specific recordings instantly.

– Listen in the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) and enjoy thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

– Benefit from complete and accurate metadata to make sure you know exactly what and who you are playing.

– Learn while you listen, with thousands of composer biographies, descriptions of key works, and more.

– Listen using AirPlay on compatible wireless devices.

– Requires an Apple Music subscription (Individual, Student, Family, or Apple One). Not available with the Apple Music Voice Plan.

– Available worldwide where Apple Music is offered, excluding China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan and Turkey. Available features and content may vary by country or region.

– The service is available for all iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later.

– To listen to music on the service, you must have an internet connection.

“Apple Music Classical also makes it easy for beginners to get acquainted with the genre thanks to hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features.”

Source : Apple





