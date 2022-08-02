Apple TV 4K Disney+ app adds Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio

Disney has recently released a new update to its Disney+ Apple TV 4K application bringing with it support for Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio. Previously Apple TV users watching Disney+ content limited to 5.1 Dolby Digital Plus audio on Apple Airpods wireless earbuds.

Once update is installed on your Apple TV installed Disney+ version 2.9.5 your system will be able to offer Dolby Atmos support to Airpods Pro, AirPods Max and AirPods 3 wireless headphones. The update also enables Dolby Atmos support on the original Apple HomePod speaker if you are using these connected to your Apple TV and large screen TV for surround sound.

What is Spatial Audio?

Spatial Audio is Apple’s own immersive sound technology that uses accelerometers, gyroscopes and sensors integrated into its Apple’s AirPods Pro or AirPods Max wireless earbuds capable of tracking a wearers head movements. Using this data the technology then creates a virtual space based on the listeners head and the distance to the device they are listening from such as an iPhone, iPad or MacBook. Once enabled audio will always sound like it is coming from that device for example if you are watching a movie on your iPhone and you turn your head to the right the sound will become more prominent in your left ear because it is closer to the action.

What is Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Atmos is an immersive audio technology that creates virtual heightened site channels to provide extra immersion to your entertainment system by tricking your ears into thinking that sound is coming from all around you rather than from simply in front. Providing a virtual 360° audio environment for you to enjoy your favourite music or film.

To enable Dolby Atmos on your Apple TV for Music go to Settings > Apps and then Music and select Dolby Atmos to change it to Automatic or Off.

Source : Reddit

