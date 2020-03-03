Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets reviewed (Video)

The Galaxy S20 range of smartphones goes on sale this Friday the 6th of March, the top model with the high end specifications in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The S20 Ultra is a 5G smartphone and it comes with some serious specs, this includes up to 16GB of RAM and a 108 megapixel camera with 100x zoom as the main camera.

Marques Brownlee has managed to get his hands on Samsung’s new flagship and we get to have a good look at the device and its features in the video below.

As we can see from the video the handset is impressive smartphone, we previously saw some speed tests of the device against the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the handset beat the iPhone in the speed tests.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones launch worldwide on Friday, there are three models in the range, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the S20 Ultra.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee

