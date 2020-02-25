We recently saw a camera comparison test between the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max and now we have another video, this one is a speed test.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with some high end specifications, the handset has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has an Apple A13 Bionic processor and 4GB of RAM, let see how the two devices do in a speed test.

As we can see from the video in the first speed tests the iPhone was faster in the first round with a time of 3:06 seconds as opposed to 3:19 seconds for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In round 2 of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max test the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was faster with a time of 1 minute and 5 seconds as opposed to 2:04 on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple has to reload the apps on the second test because it has a lot less RAM than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

So overall it looks like the Galaxy S20 Ultra won over the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it will be interesting to see what happens wen the new iPhone 12 is launched. Apple is rumored to be adding 6GB of RAM to this years iPhone which will be around half of what the Galaxy S20 Ultra has.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

