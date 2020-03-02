Samsung Galaxy S20 US pre-orders start shipping early

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has been available to pre-order since it was made official last month, the handset is due to go on sale on the 6th of March.

Any customers who have pre-ordered their handset should receive the device on the 6th of March, although it looks like some customers in the US have started to get their handsets earlier than expected.

It would appear that customers in the US who have ordered the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ handsets have started to receive their devices early. It does not look like anyone who ordered the Galaxy S20 Ultra has received their handsets as yet.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones will go on sale worldwide this Friday the 6th of March. The handsets are Samsung’s most impressive devices to date and come with some impressive specs including a 108 megapixel camera and 16GB of RAM on the top model.

Source Sammobile

