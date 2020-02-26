Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets put back together (Video)

We always end up seeing teardown videos of new smartphones and recently saw on of the Samsung Galaxy S20 devices and now we have one of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, although this one is a little different.

Now Samsung has released a cool video where all the parts of the handset are used to create the device and put it back together, have a look at the video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with some impressive specifications which include a 6.9 inch display with a QHD+ resolution and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor or a Samsung Exynos 990, the processors depend on the region.

There is also up to 16GB of RAM and a choice of storage options from 128GB to 512GB and the handset has a 108 megapixel camera as its main camera, plus a 48 megapixel, 12 megapixel camera and a TOF camera.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals