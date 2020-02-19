Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets taken apart by iFixit (Video)

We recently saw a teardown of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip by Zack from JerryRigEverything and now the guys from iFixit have taken apart Samsung’s new folding smartphone.

The guys from iFixit tested the handset with purple dust to show how dust could damage the handset, this can be seen in the video below.

As we can see from the video the dust easily got inside the handset and as expected the device is not the easiest to repair.

It only managed to score 2 out of 10 on the iFixit repairability score, 1 means the device is very hard to repair and 10 means it is easy to repair. You can find out more details over at iFixit at the link below.

Source iFixit

