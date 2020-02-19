Samsung Galaxy Z Flip taken apart on video

We recently saw a durability test for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

The video below from JerryRigEverything gives us a look inside Samsung’s new folding smartphone, it will be interesting to see how the handset is out together.

As we can see from the video the glass display on the handset comes with a plastic layer on top which is designed to be permanent, as soon as this is removed the display no longer works. As soon as the plastic is remove the glass starts to crack on the display.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

