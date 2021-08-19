Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and launching in India.

The Galaxy A03s is equipped with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P35 mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it also comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The new Galaxy A03S comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it has a range of cameras, on the front there is a 5 megapixel camera designed for Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a triple camera setup, this include one 13 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. The device will retail for INR 11499 for 3GB and32GB model and INR 12499 for 4GB and 64GB model

You can find out more details about the new Galaxy A03s over at the Samsung website at the link below.The handset comes in three colors, Black, White and Blue.

Samsung, India’s most trusted smartphone brand, today announced the launch of Galaxy A03s. The latest in Samsung’s A-series, Galaxy A03s sports stunning 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, 13MP triple rear camera, massive 5000mAh battery, powerful Octa-core MediaTek P35 processor with side fingerprint sensor, haze and matt textured design and host of other innovative features. With Galaxy A03s, Samsung will disrupt the segment with great features.

