Retroid Pocket Nova Packs 120Hz OLED and QC S8550 For $229

ETA Prime examines the Retroid Pocket Nova, a compact handheld device designed for retro and modern gaming. Featuring a 4.5-inch OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate, the Nova delivers smooth visuals for both classic and contemporary titles. It is powered by the Qualcomm QC S8550 processor and offers up to 12 GB of RAM, allowing it to handle demanding emulation tasks and native Android games effectively. With additional features like RGB-lit controls, front-facing stereo speakers and a slim design, the device balances performance with portability for gaming enthusiasts.

Dive into how the Nova supports emulation for systems like GameCube and PS2, including upscaling for enhanced graphics. Gain insight into its customizable cooling system, programmable buttons and advanced connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 7 and USB-C video output. Additionally, explore the variety of customization options available, from aesthetic choices like color variants to functional user interface adjustments.

Retroid Pocket Nova

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Retroid Pocket Nova features a 4.5-inch OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1280×960 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, optimized for retro gaming and smooth visuals.

Powered by the Qualcomm QC S8550 processor, Adreno 740 GPU and up to 12 GB of RAM, the Nova delivers high performance for emulation and native Android gaming.

Supports a wide range of gaming systems, including GameCube, Wii, PS2, PSP and 3DS, with upscaling capabilities and native Android game compatibility at high settings.

Offers extensive customization options, including RGB lighting, programmable buttons and multiple color variants, starting at $229 for the 8 GB RAM model.

Features robust connectivity (Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and 3.5mm jack), a 5,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging and video output up to 4K 60 Hz for versatile gaming experiences.

Design and Display

The Retroid Pocket Nova features a sleek, pocket-sized design that merges aesthetics with practicality. Its standout feature is the 4.5-inch OLED display, which offers a 4:3 aspect ratio and a resolution of 1280×960. This aspect ratio is particularly well-suited for retro gaming, minimizing black bars and preserving the original feel of classic titles. The 120 Hz refresh rate enhances gameplay by delivering smooth and responsive visuals, whether you’re playing retro classics or modern games.

Additional design highlights include:

RGB lighting around hall-based analog sticks and triggers, allowing for a customizable and visually appealing look.

Front-facing stereo speakers that provide an immersive audio experience, enhancing gameplay and media consumption.

A slim, lightweight form factor that ensures easy portability without compromising on durability.

The Nova’s design and display are clearly optimized for retro gamers, offering vibrant visuals and a form factor that makes it easy to carry and use on the go.

Hardware and Performance

At its core, the Retroid Pocket Nova is powered by the Qualcomm QC S8550 processor, a chipset comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, though it lacks 5G capabilities. Paired with the Adreno 740 GPU, the device delivers impressive performance, making it capable of handling demanding games and emulators with ease.

Key hardware specifications include:

Two configurations: 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM , catering to different performance needs.

, catering to different performance needs. 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage , expandable via microSD for additional game and media storage.

, expandable via microSD for additional game and media storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging, making sure extended play sessions with minimal downtime.

with 27W fast charging, making sure extended play sessions with minimal downtime. Android 13 operating system with full Google Play Store support, providing access to a vast library of apps and games.

This robust hardware configuration ensures smooth gameplay, quick load times and compatibility with a wide range of applications, making the Nova a versatile choice for both casual and dedicated gamers.

Here are more guides from our previous articles and guides related to handheld games consoles that you may find helpful.

Gaming Capabilities

The Retroid Pocket Nova excels in gaming, particularly in the realm of emulation. It supports a wide array of systems, including GameCube, Wii, PS2, PSP and 3DS, with the ability to upscale games for sharper visuals. For example, GameCube and PS2 titles can be upscaled to three times their native resolution, delivering a more immersive and visually appealing experience.

Native Android games also perform exceptionally well on the Nova. Popular titles like Call of Duty Mobile and Fortnite run smoothly at high settings, showcasing the device’s robust hardware capabilities. Additionally, the Nova supports video output via USB-C, allowing users to connect to external displays at resolutions of up to 4K 60 Hz or 2K 120 Hz, further enhancing its versatility.

Build and Features

The Retroid Pocket Nova is designed with gamers in mind, offering a range of features that enhance both performance and usability.

Notable features include:

Hall-based triggers with a linear throw, providing precise and responsive control for various gaming genres.

with a linear throw, providing precise and responsive control for various gaming genres. A customizable cooling system that ensures optimal performance during extended gaming sessions by preventing overheating.

that ensures optimal performance during extended gaming sessions by preventing overheating. Programmable buttons that allow users to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences.

that allow users to tailor their gaming experience to their preferences. Comprehensive connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and accessories.

These features make the Nova not only powerful but also adaptable, catering to a variety of gaming styles and preferences.

Customization and Variants

The Nova offers extensive customization options, both in terms of hardware and software. It is available in multiple color variants, including GameCube-inspired and transparent designs, appealing to a wide range of aesthetic preferences.

Pricing starts at $229 for the 8 GB RAM model and $269 for the 12 GB RAM variant, making it competitively priced given its feature set. On the software side, the device allows users to customize the user interface and optimize the gaming experience to suit their individual needs. From adjusting RGB lighting to configuring button layouts, the Nova provides a highly personalized gaming experience.

Strengths

The Retroid Pocket Nova stands out for several compelling reasons:

Its 4:3 OLED display is specifically optimized for retro gaming, reducing black bars and delivering vibrant visuals.

is specifically optimized for retro gaming, reducing black bars and delivering vibrant visuals. High-performance hardware ensures smooth gameplay for both emulation and native Android titles, even at higher settings.

The portable and lightweight design, combined with robust connectivity options, makes it a versatile handheld device for gaming on the go.

Extensive customization options, from RGB lighting to programmable buttons, allow users to tailor the device to their preferences.

These strengths make the Nova an attractive choice for gamers seeking a balance of performance, portability and customization.

Final Thoughts

The Retroid Pocket Nova combines innovative hardware, thoughtful design and extensive customization options to deliver a comprehensive gaming experience. Whether you’re a retro gaming enthusiast or a fan of modern Android titles, the Nova offers a versatile platform that caters to a wide range of gaming needs. With its competitive pricing, robust feature set and focus on user customization, the Nova is a strong contender in the handheld gaming market, appealing to both casual players and dedicated gamers alike.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.