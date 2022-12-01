Retro Gadgets game enters Steam Early Access

Anybody who likes building gadgets or constructing weird and wonderful electronic devices. Might be interested to know that a new Retro Gadgets game has launched this week on the Steam games network in Early Access. To give you some idea on just how popular the game has already become, during the Steam Next Fest, more than 30,000 players downloaded Retro Gadgets, making it the 15th most popular demo of the event. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this unique game now available via Steam.

“Retro Gadgets is a gadget creation station where you invent, build, solder, code and customise your own electrifying gadgets then share them with the world. You look up from your cosy little workbench. It’s dark out, what time is it? It doesn’t matter; you’ve been in the flow and are adding the final touches to your latest retro gadget. Just one more line of code, a spray of paint here, a sticker there – it’s done. You power it on… The start-up sound kicks in… the needles on the gauges flutter, and the screen lights up… it’s glorious. It’s ready to share with the world. Now, all it needs is a name.”

Retro Gadgets game

“Feel the exhilaration of building your own eye-popping real-working gadgets. Lose yourself as you build, solder, code, customise, and play with electrifying gadgets at your relaxing workbench. Build video game consoles, weather machines, lightboards, radios, drum machines… any gadget you can think of. What will you come up with next?”

“Retro Gadgets gives you the power to invent! Solder circuit boards, add buttons and switches, speakers and lights, connect and code CPUs, audio and video chips, flick the on button and see your gadget come to life. You have the vision, you can build the gadgets!”

Source : Steam





