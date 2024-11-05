New Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 Launches for $60

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2, marking a significant advancement in touchscreen technology. This new display offers a range of enhanced features and functionalities, catering to both hobbyists and industrial users. Priced competitively at $60, it provides an accessible option for those seeking to integrate touchscreen capabilities into their projects.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2

Key Features and Specifications

The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is equipped with a 7-inch diagonal screen, offering a resolution of 720×1280 pixels. This configuration delivers a crisp and vibrant visual experience, making it suitable for a variety of applications. The active area of the display measures 88mm by 155mm, providing ample space for user interaction and making sure a comfortable user experience.

A standout feature of this display is its true multi-touch capacitive panel, which supports up to five-finger touch. This capability enhances precision and user engagement, allowing for more intuitive interactions. The display’s specifications are as follows:

– Display Size: 7-inch diagonal

– Resolution: 720×1280 pixels

– Active Area: 88mm x 155mm

– Touch Capability: Five-finger multi-touch

– Compatibility: All Raspberry Pi models from 1B+ onwards (excluding Raspberry Pi Zero series)

– Orientation: Native portrait with landscape rotation option

Compatibility and User Support

Designed for versatility, the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is compatible with all Raspberry Pi models from the 1B+ onwards, with the exception of the Raspberry Pi Zero series. This broad compatibility ensures that a wide range of users can benefit from its features. The display is fully supported by Raspberry Pi OS, which includes the necessary drivers for touch functionality and an on-screen keyboard. This support simplifies the user experience, allowing for seamless integration into various projects.

Users can enjoy a native portrait format, with the option to rotate the screen for landscape orientation. This flexibility caters to diverse applications and user preferences, making the display suitable for both personal and professional use.

Design and Installation

The Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 features a sleek and compact design, integrating the display driver PCB for a streamlined appearance. This design choice not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the display but also simplifies the installation process. The display draws power directly from the host Raspberry Pi, reducing the need for additional power sources and simplifying the setup.

Installation is straightforward, with the display being securely mounted using four screws. This ensures stability during use, making it suitable for both stationary and portable applications. The package includes power and data cables compatible with both standard and mini FPC connectors, facilitating straightforward connectivity and making sure that users can easily integrate the display into their projects.

Pricing and Availability

At a price of $60, the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 offers an affordable solution for both enthusiasts and professionals. Its competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for those looking to incorporate touchscreen technology into their projects without breaking the bank. The display is expected to remain in production until at least 2030, providing a reliable and long-term solution for various applications.

While the original Touch Display will continue to be available, the Touch Display 2 is recommended for new designs due to its superior features and compatibility. This recommendation highlights the advancements made in the new model, making it a preferred choice for those seeking enhanced performance and functionality.

The introduction of the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 represents a significant leap forward in touchscreen technology for Raspberry Pi users. With its enhanced performance and wider range of applications, it promises to be a valuable addition to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Whether for personal projects or industrial applications, the Touch Display 2 offers a versatile and reliable solution for those seeking to harness the power of touchscreen technology.

