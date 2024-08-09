Raspberry Pi Pico 2 next-generation RP2350 microcontroller officially launches

The Raspberry Pi development team this week announced the launch of the new Raspberry Pi Pico 2 next-generation RP2350 microcontroller. Featuring a higher core clock speed, double the memory, more powerful Arm cores, optional RISC‑V cores, new security features, and upgraded interfacing capabilities.

Raspberry Pi Pico 2

Key Takeaways : The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 features the new RP 2350 chip with a faster base clock speed of 150 MHz.

It integrates two ARM Cortex M33 cores and two Hazard 3 RISC-V cores, offering versatile processing options.

The Pico 2 has 520 KB of SRAM, double the memory of its predecessor.

It maintains the same layout and pinout as the original Pico, ensuring compatibility with existing projects.

The Pico 2 includes an additional PIO block, totaling three, for more complex communication interfaces.

Power consumption is reduced to 80 mA in idle mode, improving efficiency.

RISC-V cores are open-source, providing flexibility and eliminating licensing fees.

Supports universal binaries for seamless operation across ARM and RISC-V cores.

Suitable for a wide range of applications, including gaming, industrial, and custom hardware projects.

Future developments include the Pico 2 W, promising additional features and improvements.

Challenges include limited existing code for RISC-V cores and a learning curve for the new architecture.

RP2350 Microcontroller

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 microcontroller is a significant advancement over its predecessor, the RP 2040, introducing a range of new features and improvements that make it a compelling choice for a wide variety of projects. At the heart of the Pico 2 is the new RP 2350 chip, which drives the device’s enhanced performance and efficiency. This guide provides an in-depth exploration of the key features and potential applications of the Pico 2, offering a comprehensive overview of its capabilities and the benefits it brings to the table.

The RP 2350 chip is the powerhouse behind the Raspberry Pi Pico 2’s impressive upgrades. Boasting a faster base clock speed of 150 MHz, compared to the 133 MHz of the RP 2040, the RP 2350 enables improved performance across the board. This increased clock speed translates directly into faster execution of code and more responsive behavior in real-world applications.

The RP 2350 chip also features a versatile processing environment, integrating two ARM Cortex M33 cores alongside two Hazard 3 RISC-V cores. This combination of cores provides developers with the flexibility to choose the most suitable architecture for their specific project requirements. Whether you prefer the familiarity of ARM or the open-source nature of RISC-V, the Pico 2 has you covered.

Another notable improvement in the RP 2350 is the doubled memory capacity. With 520 KB of SRAM, the Pico 2 offers twice the memory of its predecessor. This expanded memory allows for the handling of more complex tasks, larger datasets, and more resource-intensive applications. Whether you’re working on data-intensive projects or require more buffer space for smooth operation, the Pico 2’s increased memory has you covered.

Seamless Integration and Compatibility

One of the standout features of the Pico 2 is its identical layout and pinout to the original Pico. This thoughtful design choice ensures a seamless transition for users who are already familiar with the Pico platform. By maintaining the same form factor, the Pico 2 can serve as a drop-in replacement for existing projects without requiring any hardware modifications or redesigns.

This compatibility is a significant advantage for developers and hobbyists alike. It allows for easy upgrades to existing setups, allowing users to take advantage of the Pico 2’s enhanced capabilities without the need for extensive rework. Whether you have ongoing projects or want to breathe new life into older designs, the Pico 2’s compatibility makes the process straightforward and efficient.

Expanded Programmable IO Capabilities

The Pico 2 takes programmable IO (PIO) to the next level with the addition of a third PIO block. This expansion brings the total number of PIO blocks to three, providing even more flexibility and possibilities for custom communication interfaces. With 12 state machines at your disposal, you can create intricate protocols and manage multiple data streams with ease.

The enhanced PIO capabilities of the Pico 2 open up a world of opportunities for developers. Whether you’re working on complex communication protocols, high-speed data transfer, or custom peripherals, the Pico 2’s PIO blocks provide the tools you need to bring your ideas to life. With the ability to define custom behaviors and optimize data flow, you can push the boundaries of what’s possible with a microcontroller.

Faster base clock speed of 150 MHz for improved performance

Integrated ARM Cortex M33 and Hazard 3 RISC-V cores for versatile processing

Doubled memory capacity with 520 KB of SRAM for handling complex tasks

Identical layout and pinout to the original Pico for seamless integration

Expanded programmable IO capabilities with three PIO blocks and 12 state machines

Power Efficiency and Battery Life Improvements

Despite its enhanced performance and expanded capabilities, the Pico 2 manages to be more power-efficient than its predecessor. With an idle mode power consumption of only 80 mA, compared to the 100 mA of the RP 2040, the Pico 2 sets a new standard for energy efficiency in microcontrollers.

This reduction in power usage has significant implications for battery-powered and portable applications. By consuming less power, the Pico 2 enables longer battery life and reduces the overall energy footprint of your projects. Whether you’re building wearable devices, remote sensors, or any other application where power efficiency is crucial, the Pico 2 delivers exceptional performance while minimizing power consumption.

RISC-V Integration

The inclusion of Hazard 3 RISC-V cores alongside ARM Cortex M33 cores is a forward-thinking move by the Raspberry Pi Foundation. RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture that has been gaining traction in recent years. By incorporating RISC-V cores into the Pico 2, the Raspberry Pi Foundation is embracing the future of microcontroller technology.

One of the key advantages of RISC-V is its open-source nature. Unlike proprietary architectures, RISC-V is free from licensing fees and allows for greater flexibility in programming and customization. This opens up new possibilities for developers who want to have full control over their hardware and software stack.

The Pico 2 takes RISC-V integration a step further by supporting universal binaries. This means that code can be compiled to run seamlessly across both ARM and RISC-V cores. Developers can choose the most suitable architecture for their project without worrying about compatibility issues. This flexibility empowers developers to leverage the strengths of each architecture and optimize their code for the specific requirements of their application.

More power-efficient with 80 mA idle mode power consumption

Inclusion of Hazard 3 RISC-V cores alongside ARM Cortex M33 cores

Open-source RISC-V architecture for greater flexibility and customization

Support for universal binaries, allowing seamless operation across ARM and RISC-V cores

Unlocking New Possibilities with the Pico 2

The versatility and enhanced capabilities of the Pico 2 make it suitable for a wide range of applications across various domains. From gaming and entertainment to industrial automation and custom hardware projects, the Pico 2 provides a powerful and flexible platform to bring your ideas to life.

In the realm of gaming, the Pico 2 can be used to create custom controllers and interfaces. Its fast performance and programmable IO capabilities enable responsive and immersive gaming experiences. Whether you’re building a custom arcade controller or designing a unique input device, the Pico 2 provides the necessary tools and performance to make it happen.

Industrial applications can greatly benefit from the Pico 2’s robust performance and low power consumption. Its ability to handle complex tasks and communicate with various sensors and actuators makes it well-suited for automation and control systems. From monitoring equipment to controlling production lines, the Pico 2 offers a reliable and efficient solution for industrial environments.

The Pico 2 also opens up exciting possibilities for custom hardware projects. Its enhanced capabilities make it an ideal choice for creating custom video cards, logic analyzers, and retro computing projects. With its flexible architecture and extensive IO options, the Pico 2 empowers developers and enthusiasts to push the boundaries of what’s possible with a microcontroller.

The Pico 2 Specifications

For more information on the new Raspberry Pi microcontroller jump over to the official Raspberry Pi website for full details and purchasing options.

Dual Arm Cortex-M33 or dual Hazard3 processors @ 150MHz

520 KB on-chip SRAM

Software- and hardware-compatible with Raspberry Pi Pico 1

Drag-and-drop programming using mass storage over USB

Castellated module allows soldering direct to carrier boardsthis

Robust and fully documented security features:

Optional boot signing, enforced by on-chip mask ROM, with key fingerprint in OTP

Protected OTP storage for optional boot decryption key

Global bus filtering based on Arm or RISC-V security/privilege levels

Peripherals, GPIOs, and DMA channels individually assignable to security domains

Hardware mitigations for fault injection attacks

Hardware SHA-256 accelerator

2 × UART

2 × SPI controllers

2 × I2C controllers

24 × PWM channels

4 x ADC channels

1 × USB 1.1 controller and PHY, with host and device support

12 × PIO state machines

Open source C/C++ SDK, MicroPython support

Operating temperature -20°C to +85°C

Supported input voltage 1.8–5.5V DC

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 represents a significant leap forward in microcontroller technology, offering a compelling combination of performance, efficiency, and flexibility. With its faster clock speed, increased memory, improved power consumption, and integration of RISC-V cores, the Pico 2 sets a new standard for what’s possible with a microcontroller.

The Raspberry Pi Pico 2 represents a significant leap forward in microcontroller technology, offering a compelling combination of performance, efficiency, and flexibility. With its faster clock speed, increased memory, improved power consumption, and integration of RISC-V cores, the Pico 2 sets a new standard for what's possible with a microcontroller.

Whether you're an experienced developer, a hobbyist, or a student learning about embedded systems, the Pico 2 provides a powerful and accessible platform to explore, create, and innovate. Its compatibility with existing projects and the growing ecosystem surrounding it ensure that the Pico 2 will be a valuable tool for a wide range of applications.

Video & Image Credit: Source



