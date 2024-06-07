Raspberry Pi AI Kit vs Google Coral performance and features compared

If you are interested in learning more about how the new Raspberry Pi AI Kit compares to the Google Coral AI you’ll be pleased to know that Kevin McAleer has taken a closer look at both systems and provides a good comprehensive comparison. The new Raspberry Pi AI Kit released this month features a powerful Hailo 8L AI accelerator, has emerged as a compelling solution for high-performance AI applications.

By pairing with the Raspberry Pi 5, this kit offers a cost-effective and energy-efficient alternative to other AI accelerators on the market. In this overview guide, we will delve into the differences between the Raspberry Pi AI Kit and the Google Coral, focusing on their performance, integration, and suitability for various AI computing tasks.

Key features of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit include:

13 tera-operations per second (TOPS) of inferencing performance

Single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps

Full integration with the Raspberry Pi image software subsystem

Compatibility with first-party or third-party cameras

Efficient scheduling of the accelerator hardware enabling you to run multiple neural networks on a single camera, or single/multiple neural networks with two cameras concurrently if desired.

Raspberry Pi AI Kit vs Google Coral

As explained the Raspberry Pi AI Kit features the Hailo 8L AI accelerator, a powerhouse capable of delivering an impressive 13 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second). This accelerator connects seamlessly to the Raspberry Pi 5 via the M.2 HAT+, ensuring robust and reliable connectivity. The kit also includes essential components such as mounting hardware and a stacking GPIO header, simplifying the assembly process. To ensure optimal performance, a pre-installed thermal pad is included, effectively managing heat dissipation.

One of the standout features of the Raspberry Pi AI Kit is its seamless integration with the Raspberry Pi 5. The kit has been designed exclusively for this single-board computer, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free setup process. The Raspberry Pi OS automatically detects and integrates the Hailo 8L accelerator, eliminating the need for complex configurations. Moreover, the kit offers native support for Raspberry Pi’s camera software, making it an ideal choice for vision-based AI applications. When comparing the performance of the Hailo 8L accelerator to that of the Google Coral, several notable differences come to light:

The Hailo 8L delivers an impressive 13 TOPS , outperforming the Google Coral’s 4 TOPS.

, outperforming the Google Coral’s 4 TOPS. In terms of efficiency, the Hailo 8L achieves 3 TOPS per watt , surpassing the Google Coral’s 2 TOPS per watt.

, surpassing the Google Coral’s 2 TOPS per watt. The Hailo 8L supports a wider range of neural network frameworks, offering greater versatility for various AI applications.

These performance advantages make the Raspberry Pi AI Kit a compelling choice for developers and enthusiasts seeking a high-performance AI solution.

Additional Features and Applications

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit comes equipped with all the necessary assembly hardware, ensuring a straightforward and hassle-free setup process. It is compatible with the Layer Case for Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+, providing a sleek and protective enclosure. Additionally, an Active Cooler is included to maintain optimal operating temperatures, ensuring reliable performance even in demanding environments. The kit operates within a temperature range of 0°C to 50°C, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

The AI Kit’s versatility shines through its support for multiple cameras, enabling complex AI applications such as object detection, image segmentation, and pose estimation. The NPU (Neural Processing Unit) efficiently handles post-processing tasks, enhancing the overall performance and responsiveness of AI applications.

Limitations and Considerations

While the Raspberry Pi AI Kit offers numerous advantages, it is important to note that the Hailo 8L accelerator is not available as a standalone product. Its use is limited to the Raspberry Pi AI Kit, which may be a consideration for those seeking a more modular approach. Additionally, it is worth mentioning that the Raspberry Pi 5 is not included in the kit and must be purchased separately.

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit, powered by the Hailo 8L accelerator, presents a compelling solution for high-performance AI applications. With its seamless integration, impressive performance, and versatile applications, it offers a competitive alternative to the Google Coral. Whether you are involved in process control, security, home automation, or robotics, the Raspberry Pi AI Kit provides a cost-effective and power-efficient platform for bringing your AI projects to life.

Video & Image Credit: Kevin McAleer



