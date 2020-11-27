Raspberry Pi eXeL AI hands-on machine learning development kit

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, students and developers looking to learn more about artificial intelligent machine learning may be interested in a new hands-on development kit which is now available to back from Kickstarter. The eXeL kit has been created to provide everything needed to explore and develop their knowledge of machine learning and engaging and satisfying way.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $200 or £150, offering a considerable discount of approximately 0% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Raspberry Pi eXeL Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Raspberry Pi eXeL project view the promotional video below.

“We saw a substantial lack of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) education at the middle school, high school and even college level, leaving a critical knowledge gap in a field poised for significant growth in the near future. Developers, makers and lifelong learners, from students to working professionals, should have the opportunity for hands-on experience building with this technology to be better prepared for college applications, internships, career advancement, or even just to position themselves as innovators in this sphere or explore the capabilities of AI/ML.”

“The Hands-on AI Dev Kit (patents pending) provides a fully supported micro ecosystem to develop and run machine learning models, so you can start working with ML in an afternoon. Our kits come pre-loaded with ready-to-go models that you can fire up and experiment with right away. In addition, we include tiered access to our custom model processing service, ready for you to build something new. We’re also rolling out a guided learning and certificate program to support your development journey with instructional materials, proficiency milestones and goal tracking.”

AI/ML Technology Solutions is a project of De-Risking Strategies founders, bringing together 50+ combined years of experience in sensor integrations and technological development and over 70 successful product launches. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Raspberry Pi eXeL crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

