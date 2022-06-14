Circular Raspberry Pi LCD HAT from $47

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a unique LCD HAT in the fall of a circular display that measures 1.28 inches and offers a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and offers 4K, 66K and 262K colors. The 1.28’’ Raspberry Pi color IPS TFT display panel is equipped with a GC9A01A controller, and panorama view angle. And is available with an Capacitive Touch Panel offering “excellent display quality” say it is creators. Check out more about the LCD HAT with a 20 milliseconds response time and its Kickstarter campaign in the video below.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $47 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 27% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing 1.28” Round LCD HAT for RaspberryPi to give you a luxurious visual experience while accessing the device. This LCD HAT has three components – a Full Touch LCD, Touch Panel and a Joystick to move around with various actions. This beautiful device can be used standalone or can be used in smartwatches or any application that uses a circular display. With a 4-wire serial SPI interface, a single-sided FPC (Flexible Printed Circuits), and an optional ZIF connection.”

Raspberry Pi LCD HAT specifications

Capacitive Touch Control ICU (CST816S)

Hi-performance Self-Capacitance touch Clip

Built-in Watch Dog

Refresh Rate greater than 100 Hz

Power Consumption in Dynamic Mode – > 2.5 mA

I2C Master/ Slave Communication Interface

Rate of Range – 100 KHz ~ upto 1 MHz

Compatible with 1.8 V / 3.3 V Interface levels

Power Supply range – 2.7 V to 3.6 V

Power Supply Ripple – >=50 mV

Operating Temperature – -40 ͦ C to 85 ͦ C

With the assumption that the Circular crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the Circular Raspberry Pi LCD HAT project review the promotional video below.

“The main product components are the TFT LCD Display Panel and the Capacitive Touch Panel with Controller. With 240×240 pixels resolution and 262K RGB colors, this LCD has an excellent clear and colorful displaying effect. It’s 1.28-inch TFT display is big enough to effortlessly read your messages and other custom content.”

“The LCD (CST816S) is a Touch Chip with high-performance self-capacitance. This can support a range of many self-capacitance patterns, also including triangles with rapid self-capacitance sensing technology, thanks to its high-speed MCU core and embedded DSP circuit.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Raspberry Pi LCD HAT, jump over to the official Circular crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

