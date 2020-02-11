Tiny 1.3 inch 240×240 pixel wide angle IPS TFT display just $5.95

Makers and electronic enthusiasts searching for a miniature wide-angle IPS TFT display, may be pleased to know that Adafruit has announced the arrival of its 1.3 inch 240 x 240 16-bit full-colour pixels and is an IPS display. Priced at just $5.95 the small display is perfect for smaller projects and uses the TFT driver (ST7789) is very similar to the popular ST7735, and our Arduino library supports it well says Adafruit. But do remember this is just the display module and no PCB is included. Adafruit explains more about integrating into your projects.

“We’re selling this module bare for those who want to integrate it into their own project. If this is your first time working with this TFT we suggest our breakout board which makes it easy to use SPI interfacing and also has mounting holes, level shifting, etc.. Of course, we wouldn’t just leave you with a datasheet and a “good luck!” – we’ve written a full open-source graphics library that can draw pixels, lines, rectangles, circles, text, and bitmaps as well as example code and a wiring tutorial. The code is written for Arduino but can be easily ported to your favorite microcontroller! For the matching connector, you’ll need a 24-pin 0.5mm pitch bottom contact FPC connector such as Amphenol SFV24R-2STE1HLF”

Source : Adafruit

