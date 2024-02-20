Raspberry Pi Coolest Projects 2024 Showcase registration opens

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has just opened up registration for an exciting event that’s perfect for young tech enthusiasts. If you’re under 18 and have a passion for digital making and computing, you’ll want to hear about Coolest Projects 2024. This is more than just a competition; it’s a chance to showcase your digital creations to the world and connect with like-minded individuals who share your interest in technology.

Raspberry Pi Coolest Projects 2024

Coolest Projects 2024 is an event where young innovators can display their work and potentially inspire others across the globe. It doesn’t matter if you prefer to work alone or as part of a team (with up to five members), there’s a place for your project. The event covers a wide array of categories, including Scratch, games, web development, mobile apps, hardware, and advanced programming. It’s an opportunity to put your skills on display and get the recognition you deserve for your innovative ideas..

The showcase for Coolest Projects 2024 will be held online, allowing participants to exhibit their projects to a worldwide audience. You’ll need to register your project by May 22, 2024, to be part of this digital event. The online showcase will lead up to a special livestream on June 26, 2024, where projects and their creators will be celebrated. This is your chance to step into the spotlight and share your work with an international community

Coolest Projects 2023 Showcase

But Coolest Projects 2024 isn’t just about the virtual experience. The event will also feature in-person gatherings in various countries, including Ireland, Belgium, the UK, Ghana, and Sri Lanka, with more locations expected to be added. These gatherings are more than competitions; they’re places where you can meet other young tech creators, exchange ideas, and experience the camaraderie of the tech community.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation is dedicated to helping participants every step of the way. As a participant, you’ll have access to a wealth of resources, including online calls, webinars, mentor guides, and project guides. These tools are designed to assist you in refining your ideas and completing your project with a sense of confidence and mastery. To stay informed and motivated, you can sign up for the Coolest Projects newsletter. This newsletter will keep you up to date with the latest information, provide you with helpful tips, and share success stories from previous participants to fuel your creativity.

Important dates for the Coolest Projects 2024 Showcase

Coolest Projects online showcase

– Registration: 14 February – 22 May 2024

– Celebration livestream: 26 June 2024

Coolest Projects Ireland

For young creators in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland only

– Registration: 31 January – 20 March 2024

– Event day: 13 April 2024, at DCU St Patrick’s College Campus, Drumcondra in Dublin

Coolest Projects UK

For young creators in the UK only

– Registration: 7 February – 17 April 2024

– Event day: 11 May 2024, at the Life Centre, Bradford

Coolest Projects 2024 is a celebration of young minds and the future of technology education. With registration now open, don’t miss your chance to be part of a community that values creativity and the joy of learning. Take this step to showcase your potential to the world.



