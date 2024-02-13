Flipper and Raspberry Pi create new game module for Flipper Zero

Flipper Devices and Raspberry Pi, have come together to create a new gaming module for the Flipper Zero device. This collaboration is a significant development for those interested in gaming, cybersecurity, and electronics, as it brings together the strengths of both companies to push the boundaries of what’s possible with open-source tools.

The Flipper Zero, known for its versatility, has just become even more powerful with the addition of the RP2040 microcontroller from Raspberry Pi. This new module is a testament to the combined expertise of both companies and is designed to enhance the Flipper Zero’s functionality. It’s a versatile piece of technology that can be programmed in various languages, including C, C++, and MicroPython, making it accessible to developers with different levels of experience.

What makes this Flipper games module stand out are its advanced features. It comes with a DVI output, which allows for video displays, and a USB Type-C connector for modern connectivity. Additionally, it includes a GPIO connector that can be used for hardware interfacing, and an IMU equipped with a gyroscope and accelerometer for motion tracking. These features not only expand the capabilities of the Flipper Zero but also enable it to function independently, similar to a Raspberry Pi Pico.

Quick Summary

– Flipper Zero is an open-source, customizable device designed to be expanded with new apps and accessories.

– The module is powered by Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 microcontroller and supports programming in C, C++, or MicroPython.

– Features include DVI output, a USB Type-C connector, a GPIO connector, and an IMU with a gyroscope and accelerometer.

– The module enables Flipper Zero to output video to external displays and track hand movements.

– It can also function as a standalone device, similar to a Raspberry Pi Pico with an onboard IMU.

– Eben Upton of Raspberry Pi and Alex Kulagin of Flipper Devices express enthusiasm for the partnership and the potential for new applications.

– Flipper Devices has sold 500,000 units of Flipper Zero, with significant sales in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

– The company was founded in 2020 and has grown from a successful Kickstarter campaign.

– Raspberry Pi aims to democratize technology with a range of computing platforms for enthusiasts and engineers.

The enthusiasm for this partnership is palpable, with leaders from both companies, Eben Upton of Raspberry Pi and Alex Kulagin of Flipper Devices, excited about the potential for new and innovative uses. Flipper Devices, since its inception in 2020, has seen impressive growth, with over half a million units sold, propelled by a successful Kickstarter campaign. Meanwhile, Raspberry Pi continues its mission to make technology more accessible to people all over the world by offering a variety of computing platforms.

For those eager to get their hands on this new module, it is now available for purchase. You can find it on the official website of Flipper Devices or through select local partners. This launch is a significant achievement for both companies as they continue to foster innovation and provide valuable tools to the technology community.



