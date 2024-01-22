Rabbit R1 pocket AI assistant upgrade and Perplexity collaboration

The recently launched Rabbit R1, artificial intelligent (AI) pocket assistant which was launched earlier this year and has already sold a considerable amount of preorders. Has received an upgrade as well as a new collaboration with Perplexity AI a notable player in the AI market. This new upgrade to the Rabbit R1 isn’t just a step up in terms of technology; it also introduces a a closer integration with Perplexity’s AI system that’s bound to transform how you interact with your Rabbit R1 in a major way.

The much-anticipated sixth batch of the Rabbit R1 is set to hit the markets in the EU and UK come July 2024, with an attractive price point of $200. To learn more about the Rabbit R1 check out our previous article here. No subscription is required to use your Rabbit R1 AI helper and that is now available to preorder priced at $199.

Rabbit R1 AI pocket assistant

The Rabbit R1 measures just 78mm x 78mm x 13mm in size and is powered by a MediaTek MT6765 Octa-core (Helio P35) together with a 2.88 inch TFT touchscreen, 8MP, 3264 x 2448 camera, magnetometer, accelerometer, gyroscope, dual microphone array and GPS.

Upgrade and collaboration with Perplexity

As already explained one of the most exciting aspects of this upgrade is the Rabbit R1’s collaboration with Perplexity, an AI-driven search assistant designed to tailor search results to your individual preferences. When you purchase the Rabbit R1, you’ll also receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro. This premium service, typically costing between $10 to $20 a month, is a significant value-add for new owners of the device.

The tech industry is taking notice of the Rabbit R1’s potential, with leaders like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recognizing its capacity to shake up the market. Such endorsements from top figures in technology lend the device an added layer of credibility and confirm its status as an innovative contender.

At the heart of the Rabbit R1 is its proprietary technology, the Large Action Models (LAMs), which are integrated into its operating system, Rabbit OS. These models allow for direct interaction with the web, bypassing the need for additional APIs or software. The device’s focus on performance is evident, aiming to provide users with quick response times and minimal delays, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

Looking ahead, AI assistants are set to become an even more essential part of our digital lives, particularly with the growing trend of voice-based commands. The Rabbit R1 is leading the charge in this area, ready to make your interactions with technology more natural and intuitive.

Rabbit R1 pricing and availability

Pricing starts at $199. Taxes, shipping fees and duties for international orders are not included. Maximum 5 units per order. For pre-orders, we expect to begin shipping r1 1st batch orders to US/Canada addresses in March-April 2024, r1 2nd batch orders to US/Canada addresses in April-May 2024, r1 3rd batch orders to US/Canada addresses in May-June 2024, r1 4th, 5th and 6th batch orders to US/Canada addresses in June-July 2024. Shipping to non-US/Canada addresses for all batches is expected to begin later in 2024, but we do not have a more definite estimate at this time. Shipping estimates are subject to change based on our manufacturing capacity and component availability.

The Rabbit R1 is more than just another gadget; it’s a significant advancement in the realm of smart technology. With its strategic partnership, industry recognition, and cutting-edge features, the Rabbit R1 is on track to become an indispensable part of your digital experience. Keep an eye out for its upcoming release and get ready to experience smart device technology in a whole new way.



