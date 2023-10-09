Using Perplexity AI to write long form content for essays and articles

The advent of artificial intelligence and large language models (LLM) are transforming a wide variety of different sectors, including content creation. One such tool that has gained prominence in the field of long form content creation is Perplexity. This quick guide provides more insight into how you can create longer essays and articles using Perplexity AI content generation LLM. But never forget the need for proofreading AI-generated content to make sure your content does not include any strange hallucinations that are inherent with AI models especially text based ones.

Perplexity, a tool for content creation, offers the ability to generate content based on prompts. However, it has been observed that Perplexity and similar tools such as ChatGPT and Claude 2.0 sometimes struggle with recognizing word counts or desired output length you have added to prompts. This limitation can pose a challenge when generating long-form content, which typically exceeds the word count that these tools are designed to handle.

Using Perplexity to create longer content

You can ask Perplexity questions in natural, everyday language and it will try to understand your intent and provide answers in a way that resonates with you. To give you the most relevant information, Perplexity may have a back-and-forth conversation and ask questions to clarify your needs.

Perplexity achieves this with the help of our advanced answer engine to process your questions and tasks, taking into account the entire conversation history for context. It then uses predictive text capabilities to generate useful responses, choosing the best one from multiple sources, and summarizes the results in a concise way.

A creative solution to this problem is to trick Perplexity into thinking you’re writing separate articles when you’re actually writing one large article. This approach begins with a simple prompt, such as generating popular questions about a specific topic. For instance, if the topic is ‘climate change‘, the prompt could be ‘10 popular questions about climate change‘. Watch the video below to learn how you can use just a few simple prompts to create long form content and longer essays, articles in documents when needed.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Perplexity AI :

Starting from a question based prompt

Once the Perplexity AI generates these questions, the next step is to write a separate article for each question. The AI, due to its increased context window, will remember each question and generate content accordingly. This method effectively bypasses the word count limitation, enabling the creation of long-form content.

While using Perplexity for content creation, it is advisable to use markdown formatting. However, one must be cautious not to overuse lists and tables. Overuse of these elements can make the content monotonous and less engaging for the reader.

Despite the sophistication of AI tools like Perplexity, they are not infallible. Sometimes, Perplexity sources can include irrelevant information. While this does not significantly affect the output, it does underscore the need for proofreading AI-generated content. When compiling the separate articles into one, it is crucial to remove duplicate conclusions, intros, and subheadings. This step ensures the coherence and flow of the final long-form content.

Proofreading content

The output generated by Perplexity will need proofreading. The AI, despite its advanced capabilities, may not have enough information on certain topics. Therefore, human intervention is necessary to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the content.

This method of using Perplexity for long-form content generation can produce content of around 3,000 words. It encourages content creators to experiment with it, adapting it to their specific needs and preferences. While this method is not perfect, it is currently the best way to create long-form content with Perplexity. It effectively overcomes the word count limitation, allows for the generation of diverse content, and underscores the importance of proofreading in ensuring the quality of AI-generated content. As AI continues to evolve, it is anticipated that tools like Perplexity will become even more adept at generating long-form content, further revolutionizing the field of content creation.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals