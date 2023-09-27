Perplexity AI prompt writing for improved results and readability

If you are searching for for ways to improve your results from Perplexity AI and even Claude 2.0 then you are sure to find this quick guide of use. Specifically if you are looking to improve the search engine optimization (SEO) and readability in content created using Perplexity AI.

The Perplexity, an AI research assistant is not just an AI tool; it is a knowledgeable assistant that guides users in their quest for information. It understands questions posed in natural, everyday language and provides answers in an easy-to-understand manner. What sets Perplexity apart is its ability to learn user interests and preferences over time, making it a personalized research assistant.

One of the lesser-known features of Perplexity is its AI profile feature, which is similar to custom instructions in Chatubity. This feature allows users to provide a prompt for writing an article, complete with a checklist for style, format, tone, and SEO. This feature can be instrumental in improving the visibility of outputs and achieving a high default SEO score.

Perplexity prompt writing for improved results

The process of using Perplexity to improve SEO and readability involves two steps. The first step is to use the AI profile feature to provide a prompt for writing an article. This prompt should include a checklist for style, format, tone, and SEO. The second step involves using Threads to generate a list of 100 highly related keywords for the article topic.

Once the keywords are generated, Perplexity can be asked to write an article using these keywords and following the article checklist. This approach ensures that the article is not only SEO-optimized but also adheres to the desired style, format, and tone.

The effectiveness of Perplexity as an SEO tool can be validated using Neural Writer. This tool can check the SEO prowess of Perplexity as an LSI keyword generator. LSI, or Latent Semantic Indexing, keywords are terms and phrases related to the seed keyword. Including these in the article can significantly improve its SEO score.

In addition to SEO, readability is another crucial aspect of content creation. The readability of articles generated by Perplexity can be checked using Hemingway, a tool known for its readability check feature. Hemingway assesses the readability of the content and provides a score, allowing users to make necessary adjustments to improve it.

The use of Perplexity for SEO and readability improvement is not just theoretical. It has been demonstrated with real-life examples, such as an article about whether dogs can eat longan and an article about how to start crypto mining at home. In both cases, the articles generated by Perplexity had excellent readability and high SEO scores.

Perplexity is a powerful tool for improving the SEO and readability of articles. Its AI profile feature, coupled with its ability to generate a list of highly related keywords, makes it an invaluable asset for content creators. By using Perplexity, content creators can ensure that their articles are not only SEO-optimized but also easy to read, thereby improving their visibility and impact.



