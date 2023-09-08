9 useful AI tools in addition to Midjorney and ChatGPT

With a wealth of AI tools being created it’s tricky to know where to start. This guide provides an overview of well-established AI tools from large technology companies that can enhance your work whether you are a writer, content creator or business executive.

Claude 2.0 is an AI-powered writing assistant that helps users improve their writing skills. It offers features such as grammar and spelling checks, suggestions for sentence structure and word choice, and even tone analysis. Claude can be integrated with various writing platforms such as Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and Slack, making it a versatile tool for anyone who wants to improve their writing.

Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI is an AI-powered search engine that provides accurate answers to users’ questions. Unlike traditional search engines, Perplexity utilizes an AI-powered chatbot-like interface that allows people to ask questions in everyday language. The AI then provides websites and other sources related to the user’s inquiry. Users can continue the conversation by asking further questions on the same topic, and Perplexity will respond based on its prior answers.

Perplexity AI combines a large language model with natural language processing (NLP) search capabilities, providing a personalized browsing experience. It offers a number of AI features, including personalized language models using data collected from users, text to SQL, and sharing answers directly with a permalink. Perplexity AI is available for free on their website and is straightforward to use.

AI tools you should be using to enhance your workflows

Matt Wolfe has created a quick overview video of some of the AI tools that he uses to enhances workflow. Providing a good starting point for anyone looking for useful AI tools that can be used daily to improve productivity, inspiration and more. Below are quick explanations about each of the AI tools allowing you to get an overview of their capabilities, usefulness and features. Some of which we have already featured in earlier articles.

Taplio

An AI chat assistant that specializes in LinkedIn content. It is powered by GPT-4, the world’s most advanced AI model, and can analyze a user’s account to suggest LinkedIn posts for them to publish. Taplio also offers on-demand post and hook generators, and users can search through a library of over 4 million high-performing posts to find inspiration for any topic or niche. Taplio’s AI understands who the user is and what they write about, making it a valuable tool for anyone looking to grow their personal brand on LinkedIn.

Enhance Speech

An AI-powered tool developed by Adobe that enhances the quality of audio recordings. It uses machine learning algorithms to remove background noise, improve speech clarity, and adjust volume levels. Enhance Speech is designed for podcasters, journalists, and anyone who needs to improve the quality of their audio recordings.

ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs is a software development company that specializes in building web and mobile applications. They use cutting-edge technologies such as AI and machine learning to create innovative solutions for their clients. ElevenLabs offers services such as software development, consulting, and training, and has worked with clients such as Google, L’Oreal, and Renault.

Adobe Firefly

A platform that allows developers to build and deploy AI-powered applications. It offers a range of tools and services for building intelligent applications, including machine learning models, natural language processing, and computer vision. Adobe Firefly is designed to be easy to use, even for developers who are new to AI.

Feedly

A news aggregator that uses AI to curate personalized news feeds for its users. It allows users to follow their favorite websites and blogs, and uses machine learning algorithms to suggest new content based on their interests. Feedly is available on desktop and mobile devices, making it a convenient tool for staying up-to-date on the latest news and trends.

MyMind

An AI-powered mental health platform that offers personalized therapy sessions. It uses natural language processing to analyze a user’s responses and provide customized therapy sessions based on their needs. MyMind is designed to be accessible and affordable, making it a valuable tool for anyone who needs mental health support.

Google Drive

The well known cloud storage service that allows users to store and share files online. It offers features such as document editing and collaboration, and integrates with other Google services such as Google Docs and Google Sheets. Google Drive uses AI to help users organize their files and suggest relevant content, making it a useful tool for individuals and businesses alike.



