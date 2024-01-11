Rabbit R1 pocket AI computer and virtual assistant $199 no subscription required

Rabbit has recently unveiled an advanced AI AGENT known as the Large Action Model (LAM), which is set to redefine the way we interact with technology. This AI is integrated into the new Rabbit R1 mobile device OS, offering a user experience that is centered around natural language processing. This means that you can now communicate with your device in a way that feels as natural as talking to a friend. You can ask your Rabbit R1 to schedule meetings, order food, or perform other complex tasks without navigating through multiple apps or menus.

At the heart of the Rabbit R1 lies the Rabbit OS, which is driven by the LAM. This operating system is a departure from the traditional app-based interfaces that most of us are accustomed to. Instead, it focuses on understanding and executing commands given in natural language. This shift is designed to make technology more intuitive and user-friendly, allowing for a smoother interaction between humans and their devices.

Large Action Model is the cornerstone of Theis the cornerstone of rabbit OS . LAM is a new type of foundation model that understands human intentions on computers. With LAM, rabbit OS understands what you say and gets things done.

Rabbit the future of human-machine interface

The design of the Rabbit R1 is both user-friendly and technologically advanced. It features a touchscreen for easy navigation, a push-to-talk button for quick voice commands, an analog scroll wheel for precision control, and a microphone for clear voice input.

The device also comes with speakers that deliver high-quality audio. One of the most notable features is the 360-degree camera equipped with computer vision technology, which opens up new possibilities for capturing and interacting with the world around you.

Connectivity is a breeze with the Rabbit R1, as it supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE networks. Rabbit has also placed a strong emphasis on privacy, ensuring that your personal data is kept secure and not tracked.

Pocket AI computer

The R1 is not just about its sleek design; it’s packed with smart features that aim to boost both productivity and entertainment. For instance, the real-time translator can help you communicate in different languages, making it an invaluable tool for travelers or international business professionals. The notetaker feature is perfect for quickly jotting down ideas or reminders. Additionally, the device’s advanced computer vision capabilities make it useful for a variety of professional and leisure activities.

Pricing and availability

Rabbit has priced the R1 at an affordable $199, with a clear and straightforward cost model that doesn’t hide any fees. Pre-orders are currently available, and the company expects to start delivering the devices in early 2024. This pricing strategy is part of Rabbit’s commitment to making sophisticated technology accessible to a broader audience.

One of the most impressive aspects of the LAM is its ability to adapt and learn from user interactions. It customizes its responses based on your preferences and can apply actions across different applications. This adaptability shows the LAM’s potential to serve as a versatile personal assistant. Early tests have shown that the LAM is highly effective in navigating the web, which suggests that it could become an indispensable tool for many users.

The launch of Rabbit’s Large Action Model and the R1 device OS is a significant event in the realm of personal computing. With its focus on natural language interaction and a variety of user-centric features, the R1 is set to offer a new and improved way of engaging with our devices. Rabbit is not just introducing new products; it is influencing the future direction of our interaction with technology. As Rabbit continues to innovate, it’s likely that their developments will become benchmarks for the technological world of tomorrow.



