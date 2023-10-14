Build your own AI agent workforce – step-by-step guide

Building your very own AI workforce of virtual helpers or AI agents is a lot easier than you might think. If you have a computer running over 8 GB of RAM you can easily install your own personal AI using Ollama in just a few minutes. Once installed Ollama allows you to easily install a wide variety of different AI models however you will need more RAM to run the larger models such as Llama 2 13B. As large language models tend to consume a significant amount of RAM. Although if you would like to get more advanced and improve the performance of your LLM this can be done using StreamingLLM.

Microsoft’s AutoGen has emerged as a powerful tool for creating and managing large language model (LLM) applications. This innovative framework enables the development of LLM applications using multiple agents that can converse with each other to solve tasks. The agents are customizable, conversable, and seamlessly allow human participation. They can operate in various modes that employ combinations of LLMs, human inputs, and tools.

AutoGen was developed by Microsoft with the aim of simplifying the orchestration, automation, and optimization of complex LLM workflows. It maximizes the performance of LLM models and overcomes their weaknesses. This is achieved by enabling the building of next-gen LLM applications based on multi-agent conversations with minimal effort.

Build a team of AI assistants using AutoGen

Watch the video below to learn more about building your very own AI workforce to help you power through those more mundane tasks allowing you to concentrate on more important areas of your life or business. Follow the step-by-step guide kindly created by the team over at WorldofAI.

One of the key features of AutoGen is its ability to create multiple AI agents for collaborative work. These agents can communicate with each other to solve tasks, allowing for more complex and sophisticated applications than would be possible with a single LLM. This multi-agent conversation capability supports diverse conversation patterns for complex workflows. Developers can use AutoGen to build a wide range of conversation patterns concerning conversation autonomy, the number of agents, and agent conversation topology.

AutoGen’s architecture is highly customizable and adaptable. Developers can customize AutoGen agents to meet the specific needs of an application. This includes the ability to choose the LLMs to use, the types of human input to allow, and the tools to employ. Furthermore, AutoGen seamlessly allows human participation, meaning that humans can provide input and feedback to the agents as needed.

AutoGen features

Multi-Agent Conversations : Enables development of LLM applications using multiple, conversable agents that interact to solve tasks.

: Enables development of LLM applications using multiple, conversable agents that interact to solve tasks. Customizable and Conversable Agents : Agents can be tailored to fit specific needs and can engage in diverse conversation patterns.

: Agents can be tailored to fit specific needs and can engage in diverse conversation patterns. Human Participation : Seamlessly integrates human inputs and feedback into the agent conversations.

: Seamlessly integrates human inputs and feedback into the agent conversations. Versatile Operation Modes: Supports combinations of LLMs, human inputs, and tools for varied use-cases.

Performance and optimization

Workflow Simplification : Eases the orchestration, automation, and optimization of complex LLM workflows.

: Eases the orchestration, automation, and optimization of complex LLM workflows. Performance Maximization : Utilizes features to overcome LLM weaknesses and maximize their performance.

: Utilizes features to overcome LLM weaknesses and maximize their performance. API Enhancement: Provides a drop-in replacement for openai.Completion and openai.ChatCompletion with additional functionalities like performance tuning and error handling.

Application scope

Diverse Conversation Patterns : Supports a variety of conversation autonomies, number of agents, and topologies.

: Supports a variety of conversation autonomies, number of agents, and topologies. Wide Range of Applications: Suits various domains and complexities, exemplified by a collection of working systems.

Technical details

Python Requirement : Needs Python version >= 3.8 for operation.

: Needs Python version >= 3.8 for operation. Utility Maximization: Optimizes the use of expensive LLMs like ChatGPT and GPT-4 by adding functionalities such as tuning, caching, and templating.

Installation of AutoGen requires Python version 3.8 or higher. Once installed, AutoGen provides a collection of working systems with different complexities. These systems span a wide range of applications from various domains and complexities, demonstrating how AutoGen can easily support diverse conversation patterns.

AutoGen also enhances the capabilities of existing LLMs. It offers a drop-in replacement of openai.Completion or openai.ChatCompletion, adding powerful functionalities like tuning, caching, error handling, and templating. For example, developers can optimize generations by LLM with their own tuning data, success metrics, and budgets. This feature helps maximize the utility out of the expensive LLMs such as ChatGPT and GPT-4.

In terms of its potential, AutoGen stands out in comparison to other AI agents. Its ability to support diverse conversation patterns, its customizable and conversable agents, and its seamless integration of human participation make it a powerful tool for developing complex LLM applications.

Microsoft’s AutoGen is a groundbreaking tool that enables the creation and management of large language model applications. Its multi-agent conversation framework, customizable and conversable agents, and seamless integration of human participation make it a powerful tool for developers. Whether you’re looking to optimize the performance of existing LLMs or create complex, multi-agent applications, AutoGen offers a robust and flexible solution.

AutoGen is an open-source, community-driven project under active development (as a spinoff from FLAML, a fast library for automated machine learning and tuning), which encourages contributions from individuals of all backgrounds.



