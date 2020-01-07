DELL Concept UFO handheld games console

At CES 2020 this week DELL has been showcasing a range of concepts including a powerful handheld games console aptly named the DELL Concept UFO. The UFO games console features an 8” screen offering gamers a 1900×1200 resolution, together with detachable controllers, so you can game using a range of different setups including as one unit with controllers attached to the screen similar to that of the Nintendo Switch.

DELL and Alienware also announced the concept software Alienware Second Screen, allowing gamers to monitor their PC’s performance and statistics from their smartphone or tablet as well as working in tandem with Alienware Command Center. Features of the concepts unveiled at CES 2020 this week by DELL include :

DELL Concept UFO

– Separating the controllers and using the kickstand on a surface to game or stream your favourite show (for example, a table, or a tray on an airplane or train)

– Connect it to an external display and play using the detached controller, or use a mouse and keyboard as you would any other PC

DELL Concept Duet

– Dual screen device with two stunning 13.4-inch displays that adapt to the way you work and play

– Concept Duet allows you to take a pen and touch-enabled second screen experience with you wherever you are

– Innovative features have been incorporated to create intuitive interactions with the device and enhance the user experience

DELL Concept Ori

– Foldable device which gives you a familiar-sized, 13” screen that folds into something you can easily carry around

– It offers similar experiences and benefits to dual screens, but with the added advantage of no seams

– The “seamless” experience is perfect for reading articles in vertical mode and scrolling down the page, watching movies and more

Source: DELL

