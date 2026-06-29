Handheld PCs Finally Conquer 1440P Gaming with the ARC B390 iGPU

The Intel G3 Extreme CPU, paired with the ARC B390 iGPU, is pushing the boundaries of what handheld gaming PCs can achieve, particularly in docked mode at 1440p. In a recent exploration by ETA Prime, this hardware combination was tested on devices like the MSI Claw 8X and OneX Player 3, showcasing its ability to handle demanding AAA games with impressive results. By fine-tuning power settings, such as increasing the thermal design power (TDP) from its default 35W to 48-50W, users can unlock additional performance, allowing smoother gameplay and higher frame rates. This setup highlights how careful optimization can bridge the gap between portability and high-performance gaming.

Dive into this overview to discover how the Intel G3 Extreme and ARC B390 iGPU perform under real-world conditions. You’ll gain insight into specific gaming benchmarks, such as achieving over 100 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with frame generation enabled and maintaining 70+ FPS in Crimson Desert using Intel’s XESS scaling. Additionally, learn about the trade-offs of docked mode, including increased power consumption and occasional GPU optimization challenges and how these are being addressed through driver updates. This breakdown offers a detailed look at the potential and limitations of this hardware for gamers seeking a premium docked experience.

Hardware Overview: A Foundation for Performance

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Intel G3 Extreme CPU (14-core, 14-thread) and ARC B390 iGPU (18GB memory) deliver high-performance gaming for handheld PCs, excelling in docked mode at 1440p resolution.

Devices like the MSI Claw 8X and OneX Player 3 showcase the potential of this hardware, offering customizable power settings for optimized performance.

Key gaming benchmarks include smooth performance in AAA titles like “Cyberpunk 2077” (100+ FPS with frame generation) and “Red Dead Redemption 2” (65+ FPS with FSR2 scaling).

Docked mode enhances performance significantly but increases power consumption, making it less suitable for extended battery-powered gaming sessions.

Intel’s ongoing driver updates aim to improve compatibility and performance, making sure the hardware remains a strong contender for portable and docked gaming experiences.

At the core of this gaming setup lies the Intel G3 Extreme CPU, a 14-core, 14-thread processor engineered to balance efficiency and performance. Complementing it is the Intel ARC B390 iGPU, which features an impressive 18GB of dedicated memory. Together, these components form the backbone of high-performance handheld gaming systems like the MSI Claw 8X and OneX Player 3, allowing them to deliver smooth and immersive gaming experiences. Key hardware features include:

High-speed memory support: Up to 32GB of RAM clocked at 8533 MT/s ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance.

Up to 32GB of RAM clocked at 8533 MT/s ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance. Customizable power settings: Users can optimize performance in docked mode by adjusting power limits.

Users can optimize performance in docked mode by adjusting power limits. Device-specific variations: Differences in battery capacity, display technology and form factors cater to diverse user preferences.

This robust hardware configuration allows these systems to handle demanding AAA games with ease, particularly when docked and connected to external displays. The combination of innovative components and thoughtful design makes these devices versatile tools for both casual and competitive gamers.

Optimizing Performance Through Power Adjustments

The Intel G3 Extreme CPU operates with a default thermal design power (TDP) limit of 35W, which is sufficient for most gaming scenarios. However, users seeking enhanced performance can use tools like ThrottleStop to increase the TDP to 48-50W in docked mode. This adjustment unlocks additional performance by boosting both CPU and iGPU clock speeds, allowing the system to handle more demanding workloads and deliver higher frame rates.

While this increased power draw is impractical for battery-powered gaming, it significantly enhances the docked gaming experience. By pushing the hardware beyond its default limits, users can enjoy smoother gameplay, improved responsiveness and enhanced visual fidelity. This capability is particularly valuable for 1440p gaming, where higher resolutions and settings demand greater processing power.

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on Intel.

1440p Gaming Performance: Real-World Results

The Intel G3 Extreme CPU and ARC B390 iGPU excel in docked mode, delivering impressive performance across a wide range of AAA titles. Below is a breakdown of how the system performs in key games:

Cyberpunk 2077: Running at high settings with XESS (Xe Super Sampling), the system achieved mid-50s FPS. Allowing frame generation pushed the frame rate beyond 100 FPS, providing a fluid and immersive experience.

Running at high settings with XESS (Xe Super Sampling), the system achieved mid-50s FPS. Allowing frame generation pushed the frame rate beyond 100 FPS, providing a fluid and immersive experience. Forza Horizon 6: High settings with XESS scaling maintained over 70 FPS, making sure smooth and responsive gameplay during fast-paced racing sequences.

High settings with XESS scaling maintained over 70 FPS, making sure smooth and responsive gameplay during fast-paced racing sequences. Red Dead Redemption 2: A mix of ultra, high and medium settings with FSR2 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2) scaling delivered an average of 65+ FPS, striking a balance between visuals and performance.

A mix of ultra, high and medium settings with FSR2 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2) scaling delivered an average of 65+ FPS, striking a balance between visuals and performance. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart: Medium settings with XESS scaling provided a mostly consistent experience, though occasional dips below 60 FPS were observed during graphically intensive scenes.

Medium settings with XESS scaling provided a mostly consistent experience, though occasional dips below 60 FPS were observed during graphically intensive scenes. Fallout 4: Ultra settings achieved over 90 FPS, demonstrating the system’s ability to handle older titles effortlessly while maintaining high visual fidelity.

Ultra settings achieved over 90 FPS, demonstrating the system’s ability to handle older titles effortlessly while maintaining high visual fidelity. Crimson Desert: Medium settings with XESS multi-frame generation averaged 70+ FPS, showcasing the potential of Intel’s scaling technology in modern, graphically demanding games.

These results highlight the hardware’s capability to handle modern games at high resolutions, particularly when using Intel’s advanced scaling technologies. The combination of performance and visual quality makes this setup ideal for gamers seeking a premium docked gaming experience.

Strengths and Trade-Offs

The docked mode of the Intel G3 Extreme and ARC B390 iGPU combination is a standout feature, allowing the system to operate at higher wattages and deliver enhanced performance. However, this mode also comes with certain trade-offs that users should consider.

Key Strengths: Significant performance improvements in docked mode, allowing smooth 1440p gaming. Support for Intel’s XESS and frame generation technologies, which enhance gameplay and resolution without requiring additional hardware. Versatility in handling both modern AAA titles and older games with ease.

Notable Trade-Offs: Increased power consumption in docked mode, making it unsuitable for extended battery-powered gaming sessions. Occasional performance inconsistencies in games that lack optimization for Intel ARC GPUs.



Intel is actively addressing these optimization challenges through regular driver updates, which are expected to improve compatibility and performance over time. This ongoing support underscores Intel’s commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for its users.

The Future of Handheld Gaming PCs

The Intel G3 Extreme CPU and ARC B390 iGPU combination represents a significant step forward for handheld gaming PCs, particularly in docked mode at 1440p. Devices like the MSI Claw 8X and OneX Player 3 demonstrate the potential of this hardware to deliver a versatile gaming experience that balances portability with power.

While docked mode is essential for achieving peak performance, the overall capabilities of this setup are impressive. With continued driver updates and broader game support, this hardware configuration is poised to become a top choice for gamers seeking a seamless blend of portable and docked gaming capabilities. As the gaming landscape evolves, the Intel G3 Extreme and ARC B390 iGPU are well-positioned to meet the demands of modern gamers, offering a compelling solution for those who value both performance and flexibility.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



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